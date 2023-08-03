‘The Notebook’ Musical Coming to Broadway with Music By Ingrid Michaelson

A musical adaptation of the hit 2004 film The Notebook is headed to Broadway. The production, which features original music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, will celebrate its opening night on March 14, 2024.

According to Playbill, Michael Greif and Scheme Williams will co-direct the on-stage version of the romantic tale, which has been in the works since 2021. Production previews will begin on February 6 at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

The Notebook was initially released as a fictional novel by best-selling author Nicholas Sparks in 1996. In the film adaptation, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as lead characters Noah and Allie, which recounts the many ups and downs of their long-lasting relationship.

Casting for the roles of Noah, Allie, and the rest of the musical’s supporting cast is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Michaelson, known for her solo hits “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys,” says she’s excited to take on the challenge of composing a brand new collection of songs for the Broadway musical.

“It’s a different ballgame when you’re writing for characters,” she says in a 2021 interview with American Songwriter. “You’re enhancing storylines, and sometimes you’re even creating storylines, so it feels very pure to me.

“I’m having the time of my life. I’m just writing from the gut and not thinking about radio or where it’s gonna go,” she adds. “It’s also part of those feelings, and those intentions and those instincts coming back to the singer/songwriter part of me, and the next step of what I want to put out in the world as Ingrid Michaelson.”

Tickets for the musical’s initial performance dates will be available via an exclusive pre-sale for American Express cardholders beginning September 12 through September 19. A general on-sale will begin on September 26 via NotebookMusical.com.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)