“I’m in It To Win It”: Why Billy Corgan Is So Very Keen on Winning Courtney Love’s Handwritten “Violet” Lyrics at Auction

While many know the relationship between Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, many might not remember that Love once dated the frontman for the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan. Back in the 1990s, Courtney found herself in the spotlight thanks to the band Hole and their album Pretty on the Inside. The album gained so much praise that it led to Hole going on tour. And while performing on stage, Courtney sparked a love for Corgan. Although not working out, it appears that Corgan hopes to win handwritten lyrics for the song “Violet”, which rumors claimed surrounded his relationship with Love.

Videos by American Songwriter

Excited about getting the chance to win the lyrics to “Violet”, Corgan decided to post a video on Instagram, revealing, “I just bought my ticket for the Ellis Park Wildlife Sanctuary auction for the lyrics for ‘Violet’ written by Courtney Love.” Giving some more information surrounding the auction, the singer added, “Now, it’s made a lot of press this week that this auction’s going off, so I’ve actually bought my ticket because I’d like to win these lyrics because I think it’s about a guy I know a little bit about and I’d love to put that on my wall. Anyway, support this if you want to, Ellispark.org and you can enter the auction as well but you gotta buy a ticket. I got three tickets for 20 bucks, so I am in it to win it.”

As part of a fundraiser, all proceeds gathered from the auction will go to help the Jakarta Animal Aid Network. The organization helps support rescued animals in Sumatra, Indonesia.

[RELATED: 4 Times Billy Corgan Had Something Negative To Say About Other Musicians]

Was “Violet” Really About Billy Corgan?

As for the lyrics, Love discussed her inspiration behind “Violet” and promised the song wasn’t all about Corgan. “It’s about sitting on the fire escape of his flat, sipping cheap wine and taking a Vicodin (oh, to be young!) while the Chicago sun sets, leaving behind a bejewelled amethyst sky.”

Corgan fought back at the statement, explaining, “She forgot to mention that I wrote one of the heart-rending couplets contained therein. But I will always love this song. Love you Court.”

With tickets in hand, Corgan will have to rely on luck if he wants to take on the lyrics of “Violet.”

(Photo by Franklin Jacome/Agencia Press South/Getty Images)