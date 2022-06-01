The Prine Family Expands Legendary Songwriter’s ‘You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine’ with New Nashville Shows

For fans of the four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer John Prine, there’s an upcoming series of shows in Nashville just for you.

And now there are new dates added to the weeklong series of concerts and events to be held in Nashville this fall, from October 7-12, with proceeds benefiting the Prine-established The Hello In There Foundation.

Yes, the Prine Family has added two additional events as part of the You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine extravaganza with newly confirmed gigs at Nashville’s City Winery on October 7 and 11. Fans can see the full list of dates below.

The weeklong string of dates will also include sold-out tribute concerts at CMA Theater in The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 8, the historic Ryman Auditorium on October 9 and 10, and The Basement on October 12.

Each of the shows will include a unique surprise line-up of friends performing and celebrating the legendary singer, songwriter, and performer’s inimitable life and songs. Tickets for the City Winery shows are available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, with general on-sale beginning this Friday, June 3 at 3:00 pm CT. Full details can be found HERE.

“We are delighted to tell you that ‘You Got Gold’ will happen this October 7-12 in Nashville TN,” says Fiona Prine of the celebration. “Our team has been busy working with venues and artists to make sure that the whole week will add up to a beautiful experience for all of you! Although John has been gone from us for over 2 years, we miss him every single day and can’t wait to be together with everyone to remember him and celebrate his life and music. Thank you as always for your unwavering love and support – the boys and I really do appreciate it more than you know.”

Full list of dates for You Go Gold:

October 7—City Winery

October 8—CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (SOLD OUT)

October 9—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

October 11—City Winery – Songwriters in the Round

October 12—The Basement East (SOLD OUT)

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media