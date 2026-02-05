The Red Clay Strays Bring Comedian Matt Rife Into the Studio for Unexpected Love Song

The season of love is upon us as Valentine’s Day quickly approaches. On Saturday, February 14, people around the country will offer a small token of love to their partner. For some, that small gesture comes at a high price. But for fans of the Red Clay Strays, they got more than flowers and candy as the group announced a new song titled “If I Didn’t Know You.” While not sounding like a song with a happy ending, fans quickly noticed the music video featured Matt Rife.

After getting his start on shows like Wild ‘N Out and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rife eventually made his way to the stage, where he has since released specials like Only Fans, Walking Red Flag, and Lucid. But it seemed that the comedian was ready to take his career to the next level when appearing in a video for the Red Clay Strays.

Posting the video on Instagram, Rife quietly sits on a bus and looks out the window. But instead of letting time pass him by, he looked deep in thought, playing memories over and over in his head. The caption for the video read, “Got somethin’ coming soon.”

Fans Shocked About The Red Clays Strays Collaborating With Matt Rife

While not giving away too many details, the Red Clay Strays did offer a taste of the lyrics. “If I didn’t know you/I wouldn’t know how to love/I wouldn’t know what it feels like/To be someone’s only one/And if I’d never seen your eyes/It’s like I’d never seen the sun…”

Excited to share the new song, the Red Clay Strays used the release as a moment of reflection. “Hard to believe this’ll be our first love song released since ‘Wondering Why.’ Our next single drops Thursday, February 12th, with a kick*ss music video starring our buddy Matt Rife. Gonna be a good Valentine’s this year.”

As for what fans had to say about the upcoming release and teaser.

“This mashup is so unexpected, but I’m here for it!” “Ummm the collab we never knew we needed but absolutely positively need!” “Matt Rife my fave comedian and Red Clay Strays my fave band!!!” “Matt Rife and Strays collab isn’t what I had on my 2026 bingo card but I am here for it.”

With fans excited and the Red Clay Strays on the verge of another release, it appears that everybody is getting something special for Valentine’s Day, even if they are single.

