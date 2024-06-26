Watch The Red Clay Strays Perform a Johnny Cash Classic with Bert Kreischer and Other Comedians at Zanies in Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee is the kind of city that offers nearly endless entertainment options. The city houses a laundry list of music venues and historical spots. There are also some great places to see standup comedy. Earlier this week, the worlds of comedy and country music collided when The Red Clay Strays joined Bert Kreischer and a handful of other comedians for a rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” at Zanies.

Videos by American Songwriter

Monday night (June 24), Zanies hosted a stacked lineup of comedians. The Red Clay Stray’s post about the night included Steve Byrne, Nate Bargatze, Joe DeRosa, and Kreischer. After a night of laughs, the band’s frontman Brandon Coleman took the stage with several of the comedians on the bill to lead an ensemble cover of “Ring of Fire.” Watch the video below.

The Red Clay Strays Take the Stage at Zanies

Along with the video, the band added a little context. “Went to Zanies last night for some laughs. Ended up taking the stage for a few songs with Steve Byrne, Nate Bargatze, Joe DeRosa, and Bert Kreischer,” the post read.

The band didn’t say which other songs they played while on the stage. However, their sophomore album Made by These Moments drops next month. So, it’s possible that they shared some unreleased songs with the crowd. On the other hand, they may have played the two singles from that album—“Devil in My Ear” and “Wanna Be Loved.”

[RELATED: Red Clay Strays to Cap Off Way Too Long Tour with Show at the Ryman Auditorium]

The Alabama-based band had plenty to celebrate Monday night. They had just finished a sold-out three-night run at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee. Their extensive tour in support of the forthcoming album will pick back up tomorrow (June 27) in Fort Worth, Texas at the famed Billy Bob’s Texas. The trek will keep them on the road until early August where they’ll wrap things up with the Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They’ll return to Music City for a pair of shows at the hallowed Ryman Auditorium with Pony Bradshaw and Ben Chapman in September.

Featured Image by YouTube/ The Red Clay Strays