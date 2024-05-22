The Rolling Stones Celebrating ‘Voodoo Lounge’ Album’s 30th Anniversary with Colored-Vinyl Reissue

The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 studio album Voodoo Lounge by reissuing the record as a limited-edition colored-vinyl set.

The reissue will be released on July 12, and will be available as a two-LP set featuring one red disc and one yellow disc. A deluxe version will feature a bonus 10-inch white-vinyl disc boasting four tracks previously unreleased on vinyl: “I’m Gonna Drive,” “So Young,” “Jump On Top of Me,” and “The Storm.” Special bundles also can be purchased at The Rolling Stones’ online store that feature a Voodoo Lounge hoodie, T-shirt, and slipmat.

Released on July 11, 1994, Voodoo Lounge was The Rolling Stones’ first album made without longtime bassist Bill Wyman. Wyman had left the band in 1991, although his departure from the group wasn’t announced until two years later.

Voodoo Lounge Chart Info and More Details

Voodoo Lounge topped the U.K. albums chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Five singles were released from the record, all of which made it into the Top 40 of Billboard’s mainstream rock chart. “Love Is Strong” and “You Got Me Rocking” both reached No. 2, while “Out of Tears,” “Sparks Will Fly,” and “I Go Wild” peaked at No. 14, No. 30, and No. 20, respectively.

Wyman’s replacement, Darryl Jones, played bass on the entire album. Voodoo Lounge also featured guest appearances by soul singer Bobby Womack, trumpet player Mark Isham, accordionist Flaco Jimenez, percussionist Lenny Castro, and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench.

About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones currently are in the middle of their 2024 tour in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds. Their next show is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The band also will play a second concert at the venue, on May 26. The trek, which features a total of 19 concerts, runs through a July 17 performance in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Voodoo Lounge 30th Anniversary Reissue Track List:

Disc 1:

Side One

“Love Is Strong” “You Got Me Rocking” “Sparks Will Fly”

Side Two

“The Worst” “New Faces” “Moon Is Up” “Out of Tears”

Disc 2:

Side One

“I Go Wild” “Brand New Car” “Sweethearts Together” “Suck on the Jugular”

Side Two

“Blinded by Rainbows” “Baby Break It Down” “Thru and Thru” “Mean Disposition”

