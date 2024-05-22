Asher HaVon has been named the winner of The Voice on tonight’s Live Finale, and America went wild with celebration. After a night of epic performances from the coaches, contestants, and special guests, the show named its winner.

Directly following a performance by Jelly Roll of his new song “I’m Not Okay,” The Voice looked back on 25 seasons, sharing messages from former coaches.

Finally, it was time for the winner to be named. The contestants thanked their coaches first, sharing their love and gratitude. In fifth place was Karen Waldrup, fourth was Nathan Chester, third was Bryan, with Josh in second place and Asher crowned champion.

Safe to say a good chunk of fans were pleased with the outcome. “First time in a long time I have ever really been excited for the winner,” a fan wrote on X.

ASHER ACTUALLY WON, AS HE SHOULD, AMERICA GOT IT RIGHT!! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/KBgJW5NNOx — nina 🪩📨 (@ninabubblygum) May 22, 2024

However, as is the case every year, not all fans were vibing with the end results—namely, Chester’s placing. “Nathan was robbed,” one X user wrote. “No way 4th place. Should have been no. 1 or no. 2.”

The Voice has been celebrating 25 seasons all night, with duet performances, special guests, and former judge appearances. Thomas Rhett opened the show with a performance of his new single “Beautiful As You,” appearing in the back of a vintage pickup truck. He gave a shout-out to Reba McEntire, saying “I love you Reba” at the end of his performance while she gave him a standing ovation. Additionally, Dan + Shay were singing along as they watched.

Dan + Shay then performed a duet with their contestant Karen Waldrup, singing “You Look Good” by Lady A. They kicked off the duets on an elaborate tiered stage with a sign on the screen behind them with their names in lights. The next duet was John Legend and Bryan Olesen, who sang the Joe Bonamassa arrangement of “Feeling Good.”

Reba McEntire took the stage with Josh Sanders to sing Randy Houser’s “Back to God.” The stage was elaborately set with greenery and a church on the screen behind them as they sang. Overall, the celebration was fitting for the 25th season, taking time to look back on past seasons while also looking forward to the future of the show.

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC