The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Explains in Archival Clip Why He Won’t Stop Touring

Keith Richards celebrated his 80th birthday in December 2023, but the Rolling Stones guitarist isn’t letting his age slow him down when it comes to touring with his legendary band. With The Stones preparing to launch a new trek later this month, Richards has posted an archival audio interview clip on his socials in which he explains why he has no intention of retiring from the road.

“Oh, what could it be? I just love to rock ‘n’ roll,” he says in the 2013 audio snippet. “And as long as I’ve got a few guys around me that have the same motivation… I mean, why stop when you’ve been doing it this long?”

Richards then reflects on why playing live with The Rolling Stones has been so rewarding for him.

“It’s the enjoyment of watching other people enjoy themselves,” he declares. “Let’s have a good time together, because my whole life has been really having a good time with thousands and thousands, millions of people. And just for a few hours, the world and its troubles all go away.”

Plenty of Stones fans appreciated Richards’ sentiments and shared their responses to his post in the comments section of his Instagram.

“I love your philosophy Keith!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “[Exactly] how I feel. For a few hours, all troubles and heartache go away. Wish my whole existence could be a Rolling Stones concert. Keep on rollin Keef.”

A third fan quipped, “Don’t stop. My grandkids are gonna need something to do.”

Rolling Stones Post Tour Promo

Meanwhile, to build excitement for the impending tour, The Rolling Stones have posted a promo trailer on their social media pages. The clip features footage of the band playing live, set to The Stones’ new song “Angry” and their classic tune “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” The cities where the group is playing also flash across the screen.

A note accompanying the video reads, “The countdown is on! Just two weeks to go until the Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds kicks off in Houston!”

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones kick off their tour in support of their 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds, on April 28 in Houston. The concert will feature Gary Clark Jr. as the opening act. The 19-date North American trek is mapped out through a July 17 show in Santa Clara, California.

The tour will include a May 2 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The band also will play multiple shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey May 23 and 26); Soldier Field in Chicago (June 27 and 30); and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (July 10 and 13).

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

