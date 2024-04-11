“This One Won’t Disappoint”: Fans Buzzing as The Rolling Stones Reveal Opener for First Date of Their 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones will kick off their 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour on April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, and the band has revealed who will be opening the show. Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr., a Texas native, will help the British rock legends get the trek rolling.

Clark has had a long association with The Stones. During the band’s 50 & Counting Tour, he joined the band to play the Freddie King song “Going Down” at the December 8, 2012, kick off of the trek’s U.S. leg in Brooklyn, New York. He reprised his performance of “Going Down” with the band on December 15, 2012, in Newark, New Jersey, and June 12, 2013, in Boston. Clark also played “Bitch” with The Stones on July 6, 2013, at London’s famed Hyde Park.

Then, in May 2015, Clark opened for The Rolling Stones at Petco Park in San Diego during the group’s Zip Code Tour. More recently, he served as the support act for The Stones in July 2019 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, during their No Filter Tour.

Clark released his latest studio album, JPEG RAW, in March 2023. After his performance with The Stones, he’ll launch his own North American tour on May 8 in Forth Worth, Texas.

Fans React to the Clark Announcement

In the wake of Clark being announced as The Stones’ April 28 opening act, plenty of fans took to the comments section to share their feelings about the news.

“Gary Clark was awesome at Foxboro in 2019!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “That should be a great night, can’t wait for it. I’ve seen many different acts open for the Stones over the years, and this one won’t disappoint either.”

A third fan offered, “OMG! Yes!!! I saw him open for the Stones on the Zip Code Tour in San Diego in 2015. So fabulous!!!”

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, The Stones’ North American tour in support of their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds features 19 confirmed dates. The trek gets is plotted out through a July 17 show in Santa Clara, California.

The tour also will include a May 2 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, as well as multiple shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

