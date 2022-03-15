The Rolling Stones Set for 60th Anniversary Tour, Making New Music

The Rolling Stones are celebrating 60 years as a band with a European tour this summer.

“Looking forward to seeing you all this summer,” said singer Mick Jagger on Twitter, along with a video of the band performing live throughout the decades.

The 14-show tour, called SIXTY, which will hit stadiums and arenas across Europe, including stops in Munich, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, Brussels, Vienna, and Paris, and will kick off in Madrid on June 1 and conclude in Stockholm, on July 31

Part of the tour will include two concerts at Hyde Park in London, and a stop at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool where the band will play their first show in the city in more than 50 years.

Singer Mick Jagger, 78, and guitarists Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 74, will be joined by drummer Steve Jordan for the tour, who has replaced the Stones’ late drummer Charlie Watts, who was with the band since 1963 and died in 2021 at the age 80.

The setlist is expected to include Stones classics like “Paint It Black” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” in addition to “a selection of unexpected tracks” from the band’s six-decade catalog of music.

In 2021, the Stones wrapped up the North American leg of their No Filter tour in November. On March 13 Richards said that he was writing new music with Jagger and drummer Jordan. “It’ll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve’s in the band,” said Richards. “It’s sort of metamorphosing into something else.”

The band’s most recent album of original material was A Bigger Bang in 2005. The Stones also released Blue & Lonesome, a collection of blues covers, in 2016.

“I was working with Mick last week, and Steve, and we came up with some eight or nine new pieces of material,” added Richards, “which is overwhelming by our standards.”

June 1 — Madrid, Spain @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

June 5 — Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

June 9 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

June 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Crujiff Arena

June 17 — Bern, Switzerland @ Wankdorf Stadium

June 21 — Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 25 — London, UK @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park

July 3 — London, UK @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park

July 11 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

July 15 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

July 19 — Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 23 — Paris, France @ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

July 27 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena

July 31 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena