Bob Dylan has long been a strange and elusive character, so it’s no wonder that hanging around Dylan will lead to hanging around similar environments: dark, shady, hard to read, yet undeniably fascinating. In 1976, during the second leg of the Rolling Thunder Revue, Dylan’s bandmates found one such place in the swampy Louisiana stomping grounds of musician and The Band collaborator Bobby Charles.

Dylan and his crew descended on Charles’ homestead after a May 6 show in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was canceled due to poor ticket sales. With a few days to kill in the Deep South, Dylan headed to Charles’ place for a barbecue—Louisiana-style. “There were no plates or utensils or anything,” The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn later recalled to Mojo magazine. “You go and take a handful of alligator, put it in your mouth, and chase it with a beer.”

Videos by American Songwriter

As surprising as the guests might’ve found the barbecue alligator, this certainly must have paled in comparison to a later interaction with the man who caught the alligator the previous day. His name was Bird, and he carried a large Bowie knife in his belt.

The Rolling Thunder Revue Party Got a Bit Too Raucous

Other than the alligator, the Louisiana get-together featured all the typical activities of a party among artsy indie types. People drank, listened to music, and a card game with money on the line sprang up among some partygoers. One player was Bird, the alligator-catching, knife-wearing Louisiana man, and the other was Mick Ronson, the British musician who was playing guitar in Bob Dylan’s band. Mick’s partner, Suzi Ronson, was at the table, too.

For more context, multi-instrumentalist David Mansfield offered another memorable anecdote about Bird while speaking to Variety in 2022. “By way of introduction, Bird would pull out his tactical hunting knife and explain in a thick accent how he could disembowel you and place your intestines in your hands before you would even feel it.” Mansfield said this was right around the time that Bird slinked off into the swamp to catch a gator for the barbecue later that night. “Sure enough, within a few hours, we were at the table, washing down gator steaks with beer.”

Gator steaks and beer, of course, and the card game. “They were gambling,” Suzi Ronson told Mojo. “The guy threw this enormous knife. It whizzed right past Mick’s face and stuck in the thing behind him. Then he picked up his gun and laid it across the table. I was frightened that Mick might get killed and dumped in the bayou.” According to Suzi, road manager Bob Neuwirth came over, grabbed Mick, and took him outside, away from Bird.

Based on everyone’s recollections of Bird, it doesn’t sound like that was too far out of the realm of possibility. Luckily, everyone made it out of the bayou in one piece, intestines where they should be.

Photo by Icon and Image/Getty Images