You probably shouldn’t take song lyrics at face value. They can lead you astray from time to time. For example, song lyrics might have insinuated that Steely Dan and Eagles, two of the biggest bands of the 70s, didn’t get along all that well.

Well, they got along well enough to collaborate on a song. In 1978, a Steely Dan hit featured three Eagles members harmonizing along.

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Steely Started It

The West Coast rock scene in the 70s was certainly big enough for all kinds of approaches. Steely Dan delivered their jazzy chord changes, interweaving rhythms, and acidic lyrics. Eagles segued from loping country to hard-charging rock, their lyrics taking stock of the LA players and the heartbroken pretenders.

Yet in 1976, the two rock titans seemed to go at each other in a lyrical tete-a-tete. Steely Dan started it on the song “Everything You Did”, a track on The Royal Scam. It includes the line “Turn up the Eagles, the neighbors are listening.”

Since “Everything You Did” wasn’t released as a single, the song didn’t exactly make a ton of waves on the broader culture. But two people were listening, for sure. We’re talking about Don Henley and Glenn Frey, the two chief songwriters for Eagles. And their response came in a much more high-profile song.

A Lyrical Rebuttal

Eagles released the album Hotel California in late 1976. Even before it was released as the album’s second single in February 1977, the song “Hotel California” was garnering attention from rock fans. The epic track stood out as an undeniable peak for the band that had been ascending ever since they came together at the start of the decade.

“Hotel California” featured these lines: “They stab it with their steely knives/But they just can’t kill the beast.” Many immediately spotted the unorthodox word “steely” as a reference to Steely Dan. They also assumed that, in the context of the song, it meant that the Dan was somehow ineffectual.

In actuality, songwriters Henley and Frey just wanted to slyly return the favor to Steely Dan songwriters Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. That it just so happened to come on a No. 1 single brought attention to the supposed rift between the bands. But the song “FM (No Static At All)” helped to dispel that notion.

All Together Now

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While in the middle of making their album Aja, Fagen and Becker had to do a contract job and write and record a song for a film about a rock radio station. They responded with a musically ambitious but still hooky track. The lyrics took a somewhat sarcastic look at radio programming circa 1978.

When you hear “FM (No Static At All)”, you might notice familiar-sounding voices doing some call-and-response with Donald Fagen’s lead vocals. That’s Henley and Frey, joined by their Eagle buddy Timothy B. Schmit, providing those fantastic harmonies.

“FM” peaked at No. 22 on the pop charts in 1978, continuing the run of success precipitated by Steely Dan’s release of Aja in late 1977. And the song also proved, as the lyrics say, that there was indeed “no static at all” between the brain trusts of these two top bands.

(Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)