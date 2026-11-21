Country music in the 1960s grew in popularity, while also expanding in sounds and styles. The decade began with some great songs, including these three Top 40 country songs from 1960. They are all so good, it’s almost certain that every 60s kid still knows them by heart today.

“I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” by Loretta Lynn

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“I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” is Loretta Lynn’s very first single. It remains one of her most popular songs today. Written by Lynn, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” is the first of three songs Lynn released that she did not include on a record.

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The song says in part, “So turn that jukebox way up high / And fill my glass up while I cry / I’ve lost everything in this world/ And now I’m a honky tonk girl.”

It was the success of this song that resulted in the Grand Ole Opry inviting Lynn to make her Opry debut. Two years later, she became a Grand Ole Opry member.

“I Know One” by Jim Reeves

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“I Know One” is the only single Jim Reeves released from Blue Side Of Lonesome. That record didn’t actually come out until 1967, three years after Reeves passed away. Jack Clement is the only writer of “I Know One”.

A song about someone hopelessly in love with someone else, “I Know One” says in part, “After the party’s over / And you’ve had your fill of fun / If you need a fool to forgive you / I know one.”

In 1967, Charley Pride had his second consecutive Top 10 single with this song.

“Out Of Control” by George Jones

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“Out Of Control” is one of five songs that country star George Jones released in 1960. Interestingly, none of the five songs, including “Out Of Control”, were included on an album,

Jones wrote “Out Of Control” with Darrell Edwards and Herbie Treece. The song is an astonishingly candid look at the struggle with alcoholism, something Jones knew about personally.

The last verse of “Out Of Control” says, “Yes, I’m just like that fellow who sits there all alone / With no one to love me, no family at home / I’m a picture of others with a future so cold / A life ain’t worth livin’ when it’s out of control.”

Although Jones dabbled with sobriety throughout his career, it wasn’t until he was severely injured in a car accident in 1999 that Jones quit drinking for good.

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