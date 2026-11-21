The first No. 1 single that Juice Newton had was “Angel Of The Morning”. Newton’s version of this song, written by Chip Taylor, came out in 1981 on her Juice album. But before Newton, singer Merrilee Rush had a career-defining hit with the same song. It gave Rush her only Grammy nomination when she released her version in 1968. Newton’s version was also nominated for a Grammy Award.

But Rush and Newton are just two of several artists who had a hit with “Angel Of The Morning”. In 1977, Melba Montgomery had her final Top 25 country single with “Angel Of The Morning”. Other artists who recorded “Angel Of The Morning” include Olivia Newton-John, Dusty Springfield, Connie Eaton, and Guys ‘N’ Dolls, among others.

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“Angel Of The Morning” might seem like it’s a sweet love song. However, it’s actually a heartbreaking tune about a relationship that is ending. The chorus says, “Just call me angel of the morning, angel / Just touch my cheek before you leave me, baby. / Just call me angel of the morning, angel / Then slowly turn away from me.”

How The Rolling Stones Inspired “Angel Of The Morning”

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“Angel Of The Morning” might seem like it has little to do with The Rolling Stones, but they were actually quite influential with this song. Taylor later revealed that he was channeling “Ruby Tuesday”, The Rolling Stones’ 1967 No. 1 single, when he wrote “Angel Of The Morning”. “Ruby Tuesday”, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, is part of their Between The Buttons album.

“I wrote ‘Angel of the Morning’ after hearing the Rolling Stones song ‘Ruby Tuesday’ on the car radio when I was driving into New York City,” Taylor later recalled. “I wanted to capture that kind of passion.”

Taylor reportedly wrote “Angel Of The Morning” in 20 minutes. Perhaps surprisingly, a version of “Wild Thing”, another rock song that was also written by Taylor, became the unlikely inspiration for “Angel Of The Morning” as well.

“I heard some guy playing ‘Wild Thing’ real slow on a guitar,” Taylor remembered. “It sounded nice. So I did the same, lifting one of my fingers off a chord to create a suspension. Then the words, ‘There’ll be no strings to bind your hands, not if my love can’t bind your heart,’ came out. It was as beautiful a love connection as I could ever feel.”

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