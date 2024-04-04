How to Become a Citizen of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Conceptual Country, Nutopia

Is John Lennon’s estate trying to play “Mind Games” with fans? In recent days, a series of interesting posts have been appearing on Lennon’s social media pages, and a new website, CitizenofNutopia.com, has been launched, all relating to the conceptual country of Nutopia, which the late Beatles legend and wife Yoko Ono introduced at an April 2, 1973, press conference.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since Nutopia is closely associated with Lennon’s 1973 solo album Mind Games, it appears that the new posts and website may be part of the promotional activities tied to the recently announced deluxe reissue of the album, which is due out in July 2024.

[RELATED: The Story Behind John Lennon’s Cosmic 1973 Hit “Mind Games”]

On Tuesday, April 2, a post on Lennon’s socials announced the launch of the website, and also featured a photo of Lennon and Ono’s “Declaration of Nutopia,” which was issued on April 1, 1973.

The document reads, “We announce the birth of a conceptual country, NUTOPIA. Citizenship of the country can be obtained by declaration of your awareness of NUTOPIA. NUTOPIA has no land, no boundaries, no passports, only people. NUTOPIA has no laws other than cosmic. All people of NUTOPIA are ambassadors of the country. As two ambassadors of NUTOPIA, we ask for diplomatic immunity and recognition in the United Nations of our country and its people.”

At the press conference, the couple waived white handkerchiefs to signify their surrender to peace.

About CitizenofNutopia.com and Recent Social Media Posts

The new website allows visitors to fill out a form where they can declare themselves a citizen of Nutopia by declaring their awareness of the conceptual country. The form also asks for you to submit your first and last names, your email address, your country, and a message you’d like to share. The site also features a map of the world, where the messages that have been submitted can be viewed.

Other recent posts have included segments of archival interviews with Lennon and Ono discussing the concept of Nutopia, and film footage from the 1973 press conference.

About the Mind Games Album

The Mind Games album was released in October 1973, and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. The record included the hit title track, which reached No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lennon produced the album, which featured contributions from a group of session musicians dubbed The Plastic U.F.Ono Band. They included drummer Jim Keltner, guitarist David Spinozza, keyboardist Ken Ascher, and bassist Gordon Edwards. Spinozza previously had contributed to the 1971 Paul and Linda McCartney album Ram.

About the Upcoming Mind Games Reissue Campaign

The upcoming 50th anniversary “Ultimate Edition” Mind Games reissue will feature a completely remixed version of the album. It will be released in digital formats and as two six-disc box sets, featuring 72 tracks and two Blu-ray discs.

More About the Mind Games Vinyl EP

Prior to the deluxe reissue, a limited-edition Mind Games vinyl EP will be released as part of the 2024 Record Store Day celebration on Saturday, April 20.

The EP will be sold exclusively at independent record shops. Two variants will be available—a 180-gram black vinyl version, and a 140-gram glow-in-the-dark vinyl edition.