Deluxe Reissue of John Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’ Due in 2024, Along with In-Depth Book

A deluxe reissue campaign focused on John Lennon’s 1973 studio album, Mind Games, is being planned for 2024. According to a post on JohnLennon.com, the reissues will coincide with the publication of a new book about the album titled John Lennon & Yoko Ono: Mind Games, which will be released on June 6.

A completely remixed version of Mind Games will be released in digital formats and as two six-disc box sets that will offer a deep dive into the sessions for the album.

About the Mind Games Album

Released in October 1973, Mind Games was the former Beatles star’s fourth studio album. The record reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200. It yielded one hit single, the title track, which peaked at No. 18 on the Hot 100 singles chart.

Lennon produced Mind Games himself, and recorded it at the Record Plant in New York City. He worked with a group of session musicians dubbed the Plastic U.F.Ono Band. They included drummer Jim Keltner, sax player Michael Brecker, pedal-steel guitarist Sneaky Pete Kleinow, guitarist David Spinozza, keyboardist Ken Ascher, and bassist Gordon Edwards. Spinozza previously had contributed to the 1971 Paul and Linda McCartney album Ram.

Details About the Book

The John Lennon & Yoko Ono: Mind Games book will explore the writing, recording, and release of Mind Games. It also will look at Lennon and wife Yoko Ono’s turbulent life at the time.

The book will feature Lennon’s handwritten lyrics, his and his wife’s letters and artwork, and rare photos from the period. The volume also will include contributions from the musicians, studio engineers, and other figures who took part in making the album.

At the time Mind Games was being recorded, Lennon and Ono were embroiled in litigation. President Richard Nixon and FBI director J. Edgar Hoover were attempting to have them deported. The couple also were continuing their campaigns supporting such causes as non-violence, the end of the Vietnam War, and equal rights for women.

JohnLennon.com is offering a preview of John Lennon & Yoko Ono: Mind Games featuring several interesting photos from the book. They include a pic of Lennon and Ono at the Watergate hearings, a photo of Ono with the Mind Games session musicians, and the album’s cover—a photo collage designed by Lennon.

John Lennon & Yoko Ono: Mind Games can be pre-ordered now at Amazon.com, and is priced at $60.