The Strokes to Release ‘The Singles—Volume 01’ Box Set in February

New York City rock band, The Strokes, has announced a forthcoming new box set.

The collection, The Singles – Volume 01, is set to drop early next year on February 24, 2023.

It will be comprised of 10 7″ singles, which will include “hits, fan favorites, and rarities,” according to a press statement from the band. In addition, customers will also receive music videos from the band’s first three albums, “delivered in high-definition.”

Fans can pre-order the box set HERE now.

The 10 – 7″ singles are from the band’s first three albums—Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), and First Impressions of Earth (2006). In addition, fans will get rare B-sides from the original single releases. All ten singles will be pressed on black 7” vinyl, with the artwork from each original release replicated in the package.

Videos for all ten A-sides, including “Hard to Explain,” “Last Nite,” “Reptilia,” “Juicebox” and “Heart in a Cage,” are now available in high definition.

Formed in Manhattan in 1999, The Strokes—singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr., bassist Nikolai Fraiture, and drummer Fabrizio Moretti—were at the center of a growing scene of guitar-driven rock bands in New York City at the turn of the 21st century.

THE STROKES—THE SINGLES—VOLUME 01 TRACK LIST

1A: The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)

1B: Last Nite (Rough Trade Version)

2A: Hard to Explain

2B: New York City Cops

3A: Last Nite

3B: When It Started

4A: Someday

4B: Alone, Together (Home Recording)

4BB: Is This It (Home Recording)

5A: 12:51

5B: The Way It Is (Home Recording)

6A: Reptilia

6B: Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men

7A: The End Has No End

7B: Clampdown (Live at Alexandria Palace)

8A: Juicebox

8B: Hawaii

9A: Heart in a Cage

9B: I’ll Try Anything Once (“You Only Live Once” Demo)

10A: You Only Live Once

10B: Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

Material from singles #1-4 released on Is This It (2001)

Material from singles #5-7 released on Room on Fire (2003)

Material from singles #8-10 released on First Impressions of Earth (2006)

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage