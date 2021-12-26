The Top 10 Songs About Boxes on Boxing Day

Hello, and happy December 26th! Today is also known by many as Boxing Day. So, we thought, why not celebrate the day traditionally associated with gifts (and unwrapping them) with the best songs about boxes, boxing, or homes like little boxes on the hillside.

By now, those who celebrate have enjoyed their Christmastime, ate their glazed ham, recycled their wrapping paper, and cleaned up the packing peanuts. Now, it’s time for some good ol’ holiday relaxing.

So, sit back and enjoy The Top 10 Songs about boxes on this lovely Boxing Day.

10. Alice in Chains “Man in the Box”

9. Goo Goo Dolls “Boxes”

8. The Decemberists “Rox In The Box”

7. The Monkees “P.O. Box 9847“

6. Nirvana “Heart-Shaped Box”

5. Queens of the Stoneage “Broken Box”

4. Simon & Garfunkel “The Boxer”

3. No Doubt “Trapped In A Box”

2. Garbage “My Lover’s Box”

1. Elvis Costello “Little Boxes”

Photo by Mark Seliger / Shore Fire Media