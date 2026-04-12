No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Tom Dumont is opening up about his health. The No Doubt guitarist recently took to Instagram to reveal that he’s been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement and balance.

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“A number of years ago, I was experiencing a number of symptoms. I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease,” Dumont said. “It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day.”

Amid his health struggles, Dumont said that “the good news is I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

“I’ve just been very inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing,” he said. “I think it helps erase some of the stigma and it raises awareness, obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

In the caption of his post, Dumont added, “I’m doing well. Many thanks for your support.”

No Doubt’s Upcoming Sphere Residency

In the clip, Dumont also discussed No Doubt’s upcoming shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

“The last couple of months, I’m getting ready for the No Doubt Sphere shows,” he said. “It’s been very fun looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs and rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the screens of the Sphere.”

“It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years, and it’s thanks to our families and our friends and listeners and you and everyone who’s come to our shows over the years,” Dumont added. “Thank you… I’m really excited about the shows. I can’t wait to see everybody.”

No Doubt will play the Vegas venue in May and June. Ahead of the residency, drummer Adrian Young expressed his excitement about the gig in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’m so f**king pumped. I haven’t felt that level of excitement in a while,” he said. “The Sphere is on steroids. There’s nothing like it in terms of sound and visuals.”

“It lets you really lean into themes, and we’re going to go there,” Young added. “I don’t usually hype things up like that, but this is going to be very different. And yeah, it’s going to be kick-ass.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID