Hello. Hello. Hello! The English greeting is the basis for two hit singles, one by Adele in 2015 and the other in 1984 by Lionel Richie. But what if the two got together to write the ultimate supergroup song and a new “Hello.” Yes, “Hello 2.0.”

That would be impossible given how busy these two are, it would seem. Until now, that is. We sought out ChatGPT to see what the artificial intelligence system had to say about a possible duet between Adele and Richie. A possible “Hello 2.0.” Read the lyrics to that song below.

“Hello 2.0”

(Verse 1 – Adele style)

Her:

I heard you’re back in town, it’s been so long,

I couldn’t help but wonder if you’d call.

I’ve been through some changes, and so have you,

But deep inside, the love we had was true.

(Chorus – Adele style)

Her:

Hello from the other side of time,

I’ve missed your smile, your touch, your rhyme.

It’s bittersweet to see you once again,

But can we heal the wounds and make amends?

(Verse 2 – Lionel Richie style)

Him:

I never thought I’d hear your voice again,

It’s like a dream, a memory from back when.

I’ve traveled far and wide, but here I stand,

With open arms, hoping you’ll understand.

(Chorus – Lionel Richie style)

Him:

Hello, is it me you’re looking for tonight?

I’ve missed your laughter, holding you so tight.

The years have passed, but feelings still remain,

Can we rekindle love and start again?

(Bridge – Adele and Lionel Richie styles)

Her:

I’ve learned to let go of the pain I’ve known,

But your presence brings back a love I’d outgrown.

Him:

I’ve carried your memory through all these years,

Now, let’s put aside the doubts and the fears.

(Chorus – Adele and Lionel Richie styles, harmonizing)

Both:

Hello, it’s a second chance we’ve found,

To build our love on solid ground.

Through all the tears and all the strife,

Can we make this love come back to life?

(Outro – Adele and Lionel Richie styles)

Both:

Hello, my love, it’s you and me,

Writing a new chapter, breaking free.

Side by side, we’ll face whatever’s in our way,

Forever and always, our love will stay.

Final Thoughts

This song should happen. How amazing would this be? Even for a one-off concert, or on American Idol or for charity. Just make it happen, Adele and Lionel Richie! We’ll even let you use this song above, should you want it! You can sing the chorus (or some variation):

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images