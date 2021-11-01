Lionel Richie Extends ‘Back to Las Vegas’ Residency with 12-Show Set

Legendary singer (and American Idol judge) Lionel Richie announced an extended 12-show series of dates in Las Vegas at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas.

After his successful sold-out residency at the venue, Richie’s Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas! will continue on certain nights this winter and spring, spanning from January to April. Tickets for the new performances will go on sale Friday (November 5).

Richie announced the news on Twitter, saying, “My residency at the Encore Theatre at @wynnlasvegas has been extended with a 12-show engagement in early 2022! Tickets are on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM PT. Incredible VIP experience packages are available!”

JUST ANNOUNCED 📢 My residency at the Encore Theatre at @wynnlasvegas has been extended with a 12-show engagement in early 2022!



Tickets are on sale Friday November 5 at 10AM PT. Incredible VIP experience packages are available!



GET TICKETS 🎟: https://t.co/6wXetsE2i7 pic.twitter.com/nGFNP2uZvw — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) November 1, 2021

According to a statement about the new upcoming shows, Richie, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-winner, “will share stories from his multi-decade career that included No. 1 hits for eleven consecutive years. Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide and will perform his iconic hits such as ‘All Night Long,’ ‘Hello,’ ‘Easy,’ and others in this exclusive production.

“In addition to his loyal fans, Richie’s performances at Encore Theater this year have been frequented by celebrity friends and fans like celebrated musicians Sting and Gloria Estefan, and talents such as former NBA star Magic Johnson and comedian Chris Tucker among others.”

Ticket Information

2022 Performance Dates: Jan. 26, 28-29; Feb. 2, 4-5; Mar. 30; Apr. 1-2, 6, 8-9; all shows at 8 p.m.

2022 Performance Dates: Jan. 26, 28-29; Feb. 2, 4-5; Mar. 30; Apr. 1-2, 6, 8-9; all shows at 8 p.m.
Public On-Sale: Friday, November 5, 2021; 10 a.m. PDT

Price: Tickets starting at $69.95 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

VIP Packages: Available starting Tuesday, November 2 at www.LionelRichie.com

Photo courtesy of Patrick Gray for Wynn Las Vegas