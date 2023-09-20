From Quills to Quidditch: ChatGPT’s Spellbinding Song Captures the Magic of Harry Potter

Who doesn’t want to be a wizard? Especially one discovered at birth and shown a whole new world that, well, in a way resolves around you. Staffs, spells, owls, the fictional broomstick sport Quidditch, and more. It’s a fantasy we’d all love to experience.

Videos by American Songwriter

But since it’s just a series of books and movies (from author J. K. Rowling), there is no real way to get into the world, is there? Well, we thought we’d offer one more little window into it. Below, we reached out to our old friends at ChatGPT to compose a new song inspired by the famed stories.

[RELATED: We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll – See the Results]

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the new wizarding song.

“Where Adventures Are”

(Verse 1)

In a world where magic gleams and spells take flight,

A tale of wonder, darkness, in the dead of night,

Where the chosen one will rise, the boy with the scar,

In the land of wizards, where adventures are.

(Chorus)

Oh, Harry, Harry, you’re our guiding star,

Through the trials and tribulations, no matter how far,

With your courage and your heart, you’ll make it through,

In this world of magic, we believe in you.

(Verse 2)

In the halls of Hogwarts, where friendships bloom,

With Ron and Hermione, you’ll conquer all doom,

From the sorting hat’s choice to the Marauder’s Map,

Every challenge you face, you’ll bridge the gap.

(Chorus)

Oh, Harry, Harry, you’re our guiding star,

Through the trials and tribulations, no matter how far,

With your courage and your heart, you’ll make it through,

In this world of magic, we believe in you.

(Bridge)

In the Forbidden Forest, where mysteries reside,

You’ll face your fears, with strength deep inside,

With a phoenix’s song and a loyal Patronus too,

You’ll rise above the darkness, we know you’ll pull through.

(Verse 3)

From the Chamber of Secrets to the Triwizard’s maze,

You’ve conquered the challenges in countless ways,

With Dumbledore’s wisdom, you’ll find your path,

Defending the wizarding world from Voldemort’s wrath.

(Chorus)

Oh, Harry, Harry, you’re our guiding star,

Through the trials and tribulations, no matter how far,

With your courage and your heart, you’ll make it through,

In this world of magic, we believe in you.

(Outro)

In the end, it’s love that conquers all,

The power of friendship, standing tall,

Oh, Harry, you’re the hero we’ll never forget,

In the world of magic, you’re our greatest asset.

(Chorus)

Oh, Harry, Harry, you’re our guiding star,

Through the trials and tribulations, no matter how far,

With your courage and your heart, you’ll make it through,

In this world of magic, we believe in you.

(Repeat Chorus)

Oh, Harry, Harry, you’re our guiding star,

Through the trials and tribulations, no matter how far,

With your courage and your heart, you’ll make it through,

In this world of magic, we believe in you.

Final Thoughts

While the Harry Potter series is about wizards and magic schools and everything in between, at its core, it’s about friendships, about trusting other people when you need help. Harry is saved from a family that doesn’t want him and he finds a chosen one that does. And that lovely aspect of the series is summed up in this song, especially here, which we love:

In the end, it’s love that conquers all,

The power of friendship, standing tall,

Oh, Harry, you’re the hero we’ll never forget,

In the world of magic, you’re our greatest asset.

More of this, please.

Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images