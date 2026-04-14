The Undisputed 3 Best Songs From Pearl Jam’s 1991 LP ‘Ten’

When it comes to grunge music, the movement officially began in the late 1980s. But while the style was growing in the Pacific Northwest for years, it was in the early 1990s when the world became aware of names like Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Videos by American Songwriter

Incredibly, it was Pearl Jam’s 1991 LP, Ten, that helped set the stage for the grunge explosion. The album even came out a few months ahead of Nirvana’s Nevermind. Here below, we wanted to highlight the record’s top tracks. Indeed, these are the undisputed three best songs from Pearl Jam’s 1991 LP Ten.

“Even Flow” (Track 2, 4:53)

Pearl Jam’s 1991 LP Ten opens with the terrific track “Once” and while that industrial rock tune sets the stage for the entire record, it’s the second song that takes things to the next level. Indeed, “Even Flow” demonstrates what Pearl Jam is all about—hard, buzzing rock music with nimble guitar leads. But of course over all that is the rugged, flannel-adorned surfer Eddie Vedder. On “Even Flow” he belts war cries before crashing into the chorus. What’s he singing about? Sometimes it’s unclear. But his hard charging attitude never is.

“Alive” (Track 3, 5:41)

After “Even Flow” comes the sticky rock number “Alive”. Hearing Vedder sing about vibrancy and vitality is a treat. Except there is a lament to this tune, as well. Vedder isn’t just celebrating life. He’s celebrating it in the wake of so much ending. He sings, “I’m still alive!” That “still” does a lot of work for the mood and feeling of the song. Still alive despite everything. We all can relate to that vibe.

“Black” (Track 5, 5:43)

Grunge music was nothing if not brutally honest about the at times-bleakness of life. And on “Black” that’s just what Pearl Jam does. It’s one of those songs where the singer is singing about the human condition. Love, lust, and loss. Luck—both good and bad. Vedder is an excellent storyteller and we hang on every word this grunge god sings. Every swell of love is met with a forlorn understanding of the way the world works. Everything that goes up must come down.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage