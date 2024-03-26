‘The Voice’ Battles: Val T. Webb & RLETTO Leave Dan + Shay Speechless With ‘Iconic’ Whitney Houston Cover

The Voice season 25 contestant Val T. Webb is reminding coaches why she scored a four-chair turn during her blind audition with her stunning rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love For You.” Unfortunately for Chance the Rapper, RLETTO also sang his heart out on the 1985 R&B hit. Now, the Windy City native must decide who advances to the Knockout Rounds — and whose journey ends.

Team Chance Contestants Shine on ‘The Voice’

A preview clip from Tuesday’s (March 26) episode of The Voice shows RLETTO and Val getting a standing ovation from all five coaches.

“That’s that Team Chance!” exclaimed the “No Problem” rapper, 30.

Dan Smyers, 36, of Dan + Shay, called the production “one of the most iconic performances I’ve ever seen.” He praised Val’s range, tone and control before turning to RLETTO. “That richness in the lower register of your voice, man — I was getting goosebumps,” the “Speechless” singer said. “I was feeling it.”

Shay Mooney, 32, said he couldn’t wait to buy both contestants’ records. “Your voices are absolutely timeless,” the GRAMMY winner said. “Pick ’em both.”

Coach John Legend agreed. “Do you want this pure, beautiful vocalist like Whitney?” he said of Webb. “Or do you want RLETTO, who’s, like, a little funkier? I’m not gonna tell you what to pick.”

Although coach Reba McEntire loved RLETTO’s style, the “Fancy” singer had a clear preference. “Val just slays me with her vocals,” she said.

Chance commended his team members for singing Whitney Houston, which he said is “the toughest thing that you can do on this show.” Viewers will have to tune in tonight at 9 p.m. to see who stays on The Voice and who goes.

Chance the Rapper Bonds With Team Members

The “Brain Cells” artist shared a behind-the-scenes video from The Voice to social media Monday (March 25.) The clip shows Chance preparing his team for the Battle Rounds — which, to him, is a misnomer.

“To me, it’s about creating a memorable duet moment that people want to watch and want to listen to over and over again,” he told his team.

Chance also shared a particularly poignant piece of wisdom with the contestants. “I heard, ‘Never be a better musician than you are a person,'” he said.

Never be a better musician than you are person #TeamChance pic.twitter.com/szTZRfujIc — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 25, 2024

“This is your show,” Chance told Val and RLETTO. “This is your whole life and all your experiences getting you to this place. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. So just let the song flow through you.”

