‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Delivers Special Performance for Elementary School Students

Blues-rocker Huntley (real name: Michael Huntley) hasn’t been choosy about his audiences since winning season 24 of The Voice. He has performed the national anthem for thousands of raucous football fans. He has also cheered up those experiencing homelessness in his hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Recently, Huntley brought his guitar and some inspirational words to a Virginia elementary school.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Don’t Stress It Out:’ Huntley Performs for Elementary Students

Rachael Distler, a third-grade teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School in Bealeton, Virginia, tagged Huntley in a video posted to her Instagram story Thursday (March 27.)

“So happy to have had my good friend @huntleymusic and winner of @nbcthevoice come to my school to perform this morning!!” she wrote. “So glad we could set something up.””

The clips shows Huntley, clad head to toe in black, standing at the front of a school gymnasium facing a crowd of elementary school-age children.

“Just find out what you love, okay? Don’t stress it out,” Huntley tells the students. “When you find that dream, just hold onto it. Don’t let anybody tell you no, okay?”

“You guys gonna follow those dreams?” The Voice champion concluded, to much applause.

‘The Voice’ Champion Is Still Following His Dream

Huntley knows a thing or two about refusing to hear the word “no.”

“Just how many noes I’ve gotten in my life, to get that one yes, was insane,” the 34-year-old father of two told NBC after his December 2023 win.

Huntley’s burning desire to make it in the music industry has been clear since his four-chair blind audition on The Voice. His voice cracked as he told eventual coach Niall Horan, “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

After winning The Voice, Huntley received $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. Although he has yet to release a full-length record, the Florida native recently shared an original tune, “Tell Me When It’s Over,” with his social media followers.

The track is classic Huntley: gritty and melancholy. And if it’s indicative of what’s to come, Huntley’s post-Voice debut is a guaranteed success. “I need an album and a tour, like yesterday! You’re f’ing amazing !!!!” one fan gushed.

Featured image by Tyler Golden/NBC