‘The Voice’ Fans Are Frustrated When It Comes to the House Band

As each contestant on The Voice took the stage for the first live show, fans were ready to support their favorites. But as the night went on, a certain theme seemed to continue to draw the focus of fans and it had nothing to do with the contestants and more to do with The Voice. Although it is usual to have some hiccups during a live performance, many fans pointed to the house band helping their favorites take their song to the next level. The only problem, many noted how the sound of the band overpowered their artists.

No matter who stepped on the stage, they found themselves singing along with the house band. For Ruby Leigh, she took her chance with the song “You Lie.” Serving as a special mentor for the final 12, Chance the Rapper praised Ruby and seemed impressed. Niall Horan noted how the singer gave him goosebumps, claiming she always plays the “Ruby way.”

When it came to Huntley, he decided to dedicate his performance of “With a Little Help from My Friends” to his mother. And it seemed to work as John Legend considered the singer a pro, saying his voice was “so powerful” and he was in a “different league.”

Taking On The House Band

But again, while fans praised their favorites throughout the night, they consistently criticized the noise level of the band. Taking to social media, one fan wrote, “Turn up the contestants mic. Dial back the band and background singers. That’s it. THAT’S what’s wrong!” Another person added, “These amazing singers are being drowned out by how loud the band is. Songs choices are great but they’re being drowned out.”

Turn up the contestants mic. Dial back the band and background singers. That’s it. THAT’S what’s wrong! #TheVoice — Bertie Doublet (@bdoublet) December 5, 2023

These amazing singers are being drowned out by how loud the band is. Songs choices are great but they're being drowned out. #TheVoice 🙄 pic.twitter.com/QC3q8nsiza — Sarah Soll (@sarahwrites13) December 5, 2023

Other fans agreed, insisting, “Is it just my tv or is it really hard to hear the contestants over the band and backup singers? They’re being completely drowned out for me.”

Is it just my tv or is it really hard to hear the contestants over the band and backup singers? They’re being completely drowned out for me. #TheVoice — Roberta ⸆⸉ (@robertatrash) December 5, 2023

While some fans took aim at the house band, other fans loved the levels and talent behind the performers. One fan wrote, “We always talk about #TheVoice artists and the coaches but we need to give a huge shoutout to the Voice Band and back up singers. They rock!!”

We always talk about #TheVoice artists and the coaches but we need to give a huge shoutout to the Voice Band and back up singers. They rock!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/op7AMSD1sb — 🌹Lynn💃🚖🎶☀️ #TeamReba (@Fancyreba1) December 5, 2023

