The Last Dinner Party Reveals Courtney Love’s Pitch That Helped Sensor Their Smash-Hit “Nothing Matters” and Propel Their Career

For the British indie rock band The Last Dinner Party, 2023 marked a massive milestone in the group’s career. Besides singing with Island Records, the band also released its hit single “Nothing Matters” in 2023. In the same year, they headlined their first tour, received the Rising Star Brit Award, and even released three more singles. With the band having a prosperous year, it seems they aren’t slowing down as they prepare to release their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, in 2024. Recently, singer Abigail Morris explained how singer Courtney Love helped them get “Nothing Matters” on the radio.

While fans love the song, when trying to land on the radio, there are some rules. And it seems that using the F-word in a song isn’t a great way to win over stations. Needing a way to change the cursing, Morris explained how Love helped. She told Music Week magazine, “We met her at The Great Escape [festival] and at the time we were in agony over what on earth we were going to use instead of [the F-word] because that’s the whole point. After the show she stormed up the dressing room stairs saying, ‘I’ve got it!’ She had an empty packet of painkillers and she’d scrawled ‘punch’ on there.”

Somewhat surprised by Love’s help, Morris added, “She was kinda pitching to us. We were like, ‘Yeah, thanks!’ We appreciated her passion.”

Courtney Love Not The Only One To Give Advice To The Last Dinner Party

Love wasn’t the only musician to help The Last Dinner Party as Florence and the Machine, another indie rock band from London, shared advice on navigating the music industry. Again, Morris said, “Florence Welch was someone we spoke to who really made an impact on us. She has an almost identical story to us.” The singer continued, “She was just so wise and kind and generous. She’s someone that we really look up to and she’s a really wonderful person to have on our side.”

Although never turning down advice, when it came to style and voice, The Last Dinner Party had it covered. With Prelude and Ecstasy releasing on February 2, 2024, Morris advised fans to not get comfortable with a certain sound. “The record sets that precedent – we’re going to do lots of different things, so don’t be disappointed if there’s never another ‘Nothing Matters.’ “

