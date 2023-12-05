Fans Torn Over ‘The Voice’ Live Show Performances, Twitter Reacts

The moment is finally here. Weeks of watching the contestants of The Voice battling for a top spot have come to the Live Shows and ready or not, the fans are voicing their thoughts all over social media about their favorite performances and who they believe will land a spot on in the Semi-Finals. With Nini Iris singing” Lovesong”, Jacquie Roar belting “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”, Kara Tenae giving her take on Keyshia Cole’s “Love”, and Tanner Massey showing his rock roots, the first 30 minutes have already proven just how seriously each contestant and coach is taking this round of performances.

While looking at X, fans of The Voice are filling thread after thread with support and criticism of each singer. For starters, one fan pointed out the judges, suggesting they aren’t being honest with the contestants, writing, “These judges need to be upfront with these peeps. They are not sounding good AT ALL tonight #TheVoice.” Others criticized the first few performances.”30 mins in and the three performers so far are giving shower performance vibes.”

These judges need to be upfront with these peeps. They are not sounding good AT ALL tonight #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/JaibEJqMtC — Antoine Reid (@decaptain) December 5, 2023

30 mins in and the three performers so far are giving shower performance vibes #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/eUzqrG0nxP — Antoine Reid (@decaptain) December 5, 2023

Starting the night off, Roar took the stage hoping to make the song her own. Fans reacted with, “Making @reba cry is a good sign for Jacquie Roar!” Other comments included, “Jacquie Roar with some current Country fit perfectly to her style. She looked and sounded like a Star, working the stage and the dynamics. I did miss a lot of the words but caught the feeling.”

Jacquie Roar with some current Country fit perfectly to her style. She looked and sounded like a Star, working the stage and the dynamics. I did miss a lot of the words but caught the feeling. #TheVoice #VoiceLives — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) December 5, 2023

Other fans pointed to Massey’s take on “Thnks fr th Mmrs”. Reba McEntire encouraged the singer, suggesting he’s improved “baby steps”. Gwen Stefani weighed in, claiming he “did good.” but is good enough when battling for a spot in the Semi-Finals? Well on X, fans offered their take, writing, “Why did Tanner remind me of Liam Payne when he was performing just now? Anyone else get that?” Another person wrote, “A kid on The Voice just performed Thnks Fr Th Mmrs and it wasn’t bad. The background singers overpowered him a little bit though.” One fan had an interesting take, referencing A Goofy Movie.

Why did Tanner remind me of Liam Payne when he was performing just now? Anyone else get that? #TheVoice — Steph – Let’s Go Canes (@StephAutryAU) December 5, 2023

A kid on The Voice just performed Thnks Fr Th Mmrs and it wasn't bad. The background singers overpowered him a little bit though. — Emo Spice 😘 (@MahoganyEmo) December 5, 2023

Why did I feel like I was watching this guy during that performance on #thevoice pic.twitter.com/aprYJulunl — Aaron Rader (@Ray_Dur) December 5, 2023

As for Iris, she gained a mountain of support for “Lovesong” as fans shared, “So far only Nini has done it for me- i love that dark ballad with orchestra feel and she did it well.” “Nini really impressed me tonight. I had never heard that song so I don’t know how close to the original it was, but the style and her look made it feel like a throwback to the 40s.”

So far only Nini has done it for me- i love that dark ballad with orchestra feel and she did it well. #TheVoice — ₈Katrina⁷ (@dazzlingeternal) December 5, 2023

Nini really impressed me tonight. I had never heard that song so I don't know how close to the original it was, but the style and her look made it feel like a throwback to the 40s. #TheVoice — Heather Dawn we now our gay apparel 🎄❄️ (@TheSaxyOne) December 5, 2023

When it comes to Tenae, fans also shared their love with “Kara did her thing! Def messed up on the high part “I found you” but she is such a vibe. Great song choice too. Brought me back #theVoice.” “I like a lot of these artists but Kara is REAL! LOVE HER! She’s about as real R&B as you can get. I get lost in old memories when I hear her sing. Would buy her music in a hot second. #thevoice.”

Kara did her thing! Def messed up on the high part “I found you” but she is such a vibe. Great song choice too. Brought me back #theVoice — Q (@frank_thetank26) December 5, 2023