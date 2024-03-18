Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch Monday’s Battle Rounds

The Voice returns tonight, March 18, with the Battle Rounds, where team members will sing duets in order to keep their spot on the team. The show airs on NBC at 8 pm Eastern on Mondays, and 9 pm Eastern on Tuesdays. Episodes are also available the next day on Peacock.

In a pre-released segment of tonight’s episode, Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester are going head-to-head in a bid to stay on Team Legend. However, their performance is less of a battle and more of a beautifully executed and choreographed collaboration between two talented artists. The coaches had nothing but positive remarks for the two, which makes John Legend’s choice even more difficult.

In other The Voice news, fans on social media recently picked their favorite coach, and the result is ultimately pretty expected. Overwhelmingly, fans of the show chose Reba McEntire as their favorite coach this season in a poll on Twitter/X. She responded on the platform to the outpouring of love.

The Voice Fans Vote for Their Favorite Coach, Reba McEntire Responds

“Y’all are too sweet!” she responded. In the poll, McEntire received 41.5% of the vote, while Legend received 25.9%, Dan + Shay got 17.8%, and Chance the Rapper received 14.8%.

One fan on social media broke down the reasons why they would choose McEntire as a coach. “John’s from Ohio as I am but a bit picky,” they wrote. They stated that Dan + Shay would “drive me nuts,” that Chance “is cool but I write country [music],” so ultimately they had to choose Team Reba.

A recent contestant also revealed their lifelong love for Reba McEntire on The Voice. Baltimore native L. Rodgers auditioned on the recent episode of the show with a rendition of the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses,” catching McEntire’s attention.

“I’m like, ‘Holy crap, I’ve got to turn around for this person,’” McEntire told Rodgers. “I loved your voice. I loved the roundness, the fullness of it. You’re a powerhouse.”

Rodgers then revealed that she’s a big fan of McEntire. “You have touched my soul throughout my entire life,” she said. “I love all of you so much, but I’ve got to say, you’re my favorite.”

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC