‘The Voice’ Jacquie Roar Shares Plans for the Future and the One Coach She Still Talks to

For Jacquie Roar, her time on Season 24 of The Voice served as a starting point for her career. Although the singer made it through numerous elimination rounds with her powerful vocals, she eventually ended her run finishing fourth. While happy for Huntley, who won the season, Roar isn’t letting her loss define her career as she recently discussed her time on the show, the one coach who invested in her, and what the future looks like.

With the confetti cleared off the stage and time to ponder the decisions made, Roar seemed thrilled about being given the chance to compete on The Voice. While the singer once held a spot on Team Gwen Stefani, she explained to Country Now how the star gushed over another contestant, BIAS. Roar said, “Gwen had already made up her mind. She already loved BIAS, so she wasn’t like 100% into me, if that makes sense.”

Finding the Right Coach

Roar transitioned to Team Reba McEntire after the country star used her steal to save the singer. With Roar still in the contest, she recalled how McEntire “bragged” about her to Season 24 Mega Mentor Wynonna Judd. “When I walked into the room with Reba, it was almost like she was bragging to Wynonna,” Roar said. “The difference really is how much they wanted to invest in me, and I could tell with Reba that she really wanted to take me all the way.”

Proving that her coaching goes far beyond The Voice, Reba still advises Roar when it comes to the music industry. Roar revealed, “My manager is actually her old agent… On the 22nd, we’re going to be going and having dinner together all of us, and you know, she’s connected me with some people that are really important to her to kind of get the ball rolling for me outside of the show.”

Roar Shares Her “Bad Habit”

Excited about what the future holds for her, Roar currently is promoting her new song “Bad Habit.” Focusing on the love for the “bad boys,” the singer said, “It’s kind of a bad habit, obviously, because you shouldn’t, but you know, those tattoos and that eight-pack! It’s a really great song. It’s a rock country song. ”

Besides scheduling shows with fellow contestants like Nini Iris, Roar also shared a teaser on a new duet featuring BIAS. “We are very close with each other and we want to support each other in our endeavors, and I think that means partnering up as well. If I’m going to be making it, then I want my friends to make it too,” she said.

