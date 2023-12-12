‘The Voice’: Team Reba’s Jacquie Roar “Bringing the Drama” With Her Rendition of Sia’s “Alive” 

Ready for anything, Team Reba’s Jacquie Roar took to The Voice stage to pull off one of the strongest performances of season 24 with her rendition of Sia’s hit track Alive.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Voice coaches didn’t skip a beat to praise Roar for her stellar performance. “You knocked it out of the park,” Legend declared. He also called the low part of Roar’s voice powerful. Reba referred to Roar as the “complete package” and said she was “feeling it” for the contestant.

McEntire was definitely not the only one feeling it for Roar. After watching the performance, The Voice viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about Roar and her Sia rendition. “Jacquie Roar bringing the drama with Sia,” one viewer shared. “Everyone sounds great in her voice and she really commands the stage in the small and big moments. Great use of dynamics but I love when she really Belts it out. Amazing!”

Another viewer then posted, “Jacquie looks so COMFORTABLE out there, like a PRO, and that’s NOT an easy song to sing – but that was probably one of her STRONGEST performances this season.”

Intentionally not excited about the song choice, a fellow viewer quickly supported Roar’s performance. “Wasn’t necessarily loving Jacquie on this song, but she hit that note and blew my mind a little.”

In regards to Roar’s future on The Voice, fans were quick to hope she continues in the competition. “Really hope Jacquie makes the top 5!” a fan declared. “Agreed, it’s such a tough song [to] sing, but I think she did such a great, powerful job!”

However, one viewer added they were pretty much done with Sia songs on The Voice. “I love love LOVE Jacquie but I need people to STOP singing Sia songs on singing shows cuz it never works out for anyone.”

(Featured Image by Jacquie Roar/Instagram)