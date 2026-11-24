Thanksgiving may not be for a few more days, but The Voice is bringing something special to the table tonight. On Monday, November 23, the top 10 singers will pay tribute to the late country music icon on The Voice‘s first-ever Dolly Parton night.

The one-hour special begins at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CST on NBC.

Videos by American Songwriter

Follow along below as American Songwriter tracks every special moment and tribute performance from tonight’s episode.

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(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

For 2 singers, their 'Voice' journey stops tonight

Sadly, BigCountry and Dakota Cohen didn’t receive enough votes to make it through to the next episode.

Top 8 vocalists named

The eight singers who won the most votes and will be moving on to the next round are Brianna Cameron, Connor Closs, Joe Henley, Koumba Diallo, Ferryn & Brinkley, Kyle Davis, Mia Knight, and Lexi Stephens.

Brianna Cameron and Connor Closs close the night with moving ballad

Brianna Cameron and Connor Closs deliver the final performance of tonight’s Dolly tribute with a heartwrenching rendition of “I Will Always Love You”, made all the more impactful as performers, judges, and audience members wrap up their celebration of Dolly Parton’s life and legacy. Kelly Clarkson offered an assured vote of confidence for both singers, saying, “I would be SO shocked if either one of you left.”

Mia and Lexi take on Miley and Dolly

Mia Knight and Lexi Stephens keep the ball rolling with their high-power rendition of Dolly Parton’s duet with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, titled “Wrecking Ball”.

Team Riley and Team Kelly bring back 2005 duet with Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley

Joe Henley from Team Riley and Koumba Diallo from Team Kelly perform “When I Get To Where I’m Going”, which Dolly Parton released with Brad Paisley in 2005.

From Dollywood to singing Dolly on the stage

Kyle Davis and sister duo Ferryn & Brinkley deliver an impressive version of “Islands In The Stream”, a duet Parton first released with Kenny Rogers in 1983.

Big Country & Dakota deliver a high-energy version of "Jolene"

Big Country and Dakota Cohen showcase both of their powerhouse vocals in a forceful rendition of “Jolene”, the title track from Dolly Parton’s 1973 album.

'The Voice' prepares to honor the late, great Dolly Parton