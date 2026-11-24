Thanksgiving may not be for a few more days, but The Voice is bringing something special to the table tonight. On Monday, November 23, the top 10 singers will pay tribute to the late country music icon on The Voice‘s first-ever Dolly Parton night.
The one-hour special begins at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CST on NBC.
Videos by American Songwriter
Follow along below as American Songwriter tracks every special moment and tribute performance from tonight’s episode.
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(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
For 2 singers, their 'Voice' journey stops tonight
Top 8 vocalists named
Brianna Cameron and Connor Closs close the night with moving ballad
Mia and Lexi take on Miley and Dolly
Team Riley and Team Kelly bring back 2005 duet with Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley
From Dollywood to singing Dolly on the stage
Kyle Davis and sister duo Ferryn & Brinkley deliver an impressive version of “Islands In The Stream”, a duet Parton first released with Kenny Rogers in 1983.
Big Country & Dakota deliver a high-energy version of "Jolene"
Big Country and Dakota Cohen showcase both of their powerhouse vocals in a forceful rendition of “Jolene”, the title track from Dolly Parton’s 1973 album.
'The Voice' prepares to honor the late, great Dolly Parton
The Voice honors country music icon Dolly Parton on a special one-hour episode featuring the top 10 singers performing duets for the first time in the show’s history.