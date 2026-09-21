‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Live Blog: Every Performance, Chair Turn, and Coach Showdown (September 21, 2026)

A new era of The Voice begins tonight.

Season 30 of NBC’s long-running singing competition premieres Monday, September 21, with a revamped coaching panel featuring a slew of familiar faces and some new ones as well. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine return to their red chairs, while country star Riley Green and Queen Latifah make their coaching debuts.

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This season also introduces the new “First in Button,” which gifts the first coach to turn during a multi-chair audition the chance to immediately claim an artist on the spot.

The two-hour premiere begins at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CST on NBC and kicks off a three-night premiere event.

Follow along below as American Songwriter tracks every performance, chair turn, team selection, and must-see moment from The Voice Season 30 premiere.

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(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Marcus Ladden Jr. Puts Cool Spin on "Cry Me a River"

Marcus Ladden Jr. earned chair turns from Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah after he put a fun spin on Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River.” After some quippy back-and-forth between the coaches, Ladden Jr. wound up becoming a member of Team Queen.

Riley Green Gets Rejected

After Clarkson and Green turned their chairs for for Gerson, the 21-year-old wound up selecting the former star as her coach. The choice gave Gerson his first major rejection of the season, something that he is not accustomed to. “I’m really bad with decisions, but this is an easy one,” she said. “I’m gonna go Team Kelly.” That statement cut Green to the bone. After Gerson made her way backstage, Green told his fellow coaches, “That’s the fastest a girl’s turned me down in a long time. She said, ‘This is an easy decision.”

Hazel Gerson Skips a Big Event for Her Audition

Instead of attending her college graduation, Hazel Gerson decided to attend her Blind Audition. It worked out for the singer, as both Clarkson and Green turned around for her.

Queen Latifah Is Here

In a cute feature, Levine bonded with newcomer Queen Latifah over their “Pisces Power.” The Maroon 5 frontman even admitted that he’d pick the superstar as his coach if he was on the show.

Riley Green's Power Is on Display

From the moment Green turned around for Henley, the teen only had eyes for the country star, never mind that Clarkson turned around too. Despite Clarkson’s best efforts to sway Henley over to her team, Green’s eyes—and impromptu duet of “My Way”—drew the teen in and made him a part of Team Riley.

Its Joe Henley's First-Ever Gig

For the first gig of his young career, 19-year-old Joe Henley decided to audition for The Voice with a performance of Travis Tritt’s “Anymore.”

There's a New Button!

This season, coaches will not have the ability to block another coach from artists during the Blind Auditions. But there is a new feature to look forward to. Dubbed the First In Button, the button allows the coach who turned around first to automatically get the contestant in question on their team.

New This Season!

For its 30th season, The Voice is introducing a new feature. Throughout the season, the show will be keeping track of the likes and shares that performances rack up on TikTok. At the conclusion of the run, the artists who commands those stats will be named the TikTok Artist of the Season.

BigCountry Puts a Spell on the Judges

BigCountry offered an incredible performance of “I Put a Spell on You,” prompting Green, Levine, and Queen Latifah to turn their chairs. Though Green tried to convince BigCountry to come to his team with a duck call and Levine focused on being first one to turn his chair, it was Queen Latifah who wound up with the first contestant of the season.

BigCountry Is Up First

BigCountry was the first performer of the season. Before he took the stage, the singer, who served in the Army and played in its band, was surprised by two of his Army pals who were there to support their friend.

'The Voice' Season 30 Is Here!