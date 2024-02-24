‘The Voice’: Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay, & Chance the Rapper Perform “Put a Little Love in Your Heart”

Season 25 of The Voice is right around the corner. The season premiere will air Monday (February 26) and fans will get a look at a new panel of coaches. Longtime coach John Legend will return. Additionally, Reba McEntire will be back for her second season. Additionally, Chance the Rapper and newcomers, country-pop duo Dan + Shay will replace Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan. Last night fans got a look at how the new team works together with a performance of “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.”

The coaches getting together for a special group performance ahead of the season premiere isn’t new. At this point, it’s a tradition that fans of The Voice look forward to ahead of each new season. However, the video shared last night is the first look at this group of superstars working in tandem. It’s easy to see that the chemistry is there.

The coaches took the stage in matching white outfits to deliver a rousing rendition of Jackie DeShannon’s 1969 classic. A crowd of backup singers joined in to flesh out the already stellar performance. At the same time, the combination of all of those voices encapsulated the feeling of togetherness that the lyrics inspire.

The Voice Introduces Changes in Season 25

After 25 seasons, The Voice showrunners are still keeping things fresh. For starters, Dan + Shay are the first duo to take up the mantle of coach. They’ll get two chairs, but will only get to select one team. So, they’ll have to discuss and agree on each selection. That’s not the only major change the show is introducing in the new season, though.

In the past, each team consisted of 14 contestants. This year, that number drops to 10. McEntire announced the shakeup in a promotional video last week. “You have to really be selective,” she said. “You really have to make sure that person is one you want on your team because the competition is really stiff,” she added.

The new season of The Voice kicks off Monday, February 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will air on NBC. Those who don’t have access to broadcast TV will be able to stream the premiere on Peacock the next day.

