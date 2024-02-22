Reba McEntire Reveals Major Shakeup for ‘The Voice’ Season 25

The Voice coaches’ jobs are about to get a lot harder.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a promotional video posted to the show’s official Instagram account, judge Reba McEntire revealed that the coaches’ teams will consist of 10 music hopefuls in Season 25, down from last season’s 14.

“So you really have to be selective,” McEntire said. “You really have to make sure that person is one you want on your team because the competition is really stiff.”

Last season was McEntire’s first as a coach on ‘The Voice.’ The “Queen of Country” is on a redemption quest this season after Team Reba contestant Ruby Leigh fell just short in Season 24. The 16-year-old finished runner-up to Team Niall’s Huntley.

When Does The New Season of ‘The Voice’ Start?

Fans itching for new artists to cheer on don’t have much longer to wait. Season 25 of ‘The Voice’ premieres Monday, February 26 at 8/7 p.m. CST on NBC and the NBC app. As with previous seasons, new episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Prepare to See New Faces on This Season of “The Voice”

Aside from McEntire, John Legend is also returning to his big red chair for season 25. Chance the Rapper will return as well following his season 23 turn as a guest coach. Country-pop favorites Dan + Shay are the newbies and the first-ever duo coaching team.

Gwen Stefani announced last year that she would exit “The Voice” after seven seasons. The “Hollaback Girl” artist has said she is working on new music, and will reunite with No Doubt on the Coachella stage this April.

Two-time winning coach Niall Horan also departed the show after Season 24. The Irish singer-songwriter kicked off his The Show: Live on Tour Tuesday (Feb. 20) in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He will hit other international cities such as London, Tokyo, and Sydney before returning to North America in May.

Horan went out on a high note, however. Alt-rock powerhouse Huntley became the second consecutive Team Niall winner after he took home the prize in Season 24. That means Dan + Shay will have some big (and stylish) shoes to fill.

Featured image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images