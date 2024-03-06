Fans Still Aren’t Happy About the Amount of Country Music on ‘The Voice’

As the second week of The Voice season 25 rolls on, many fans are still unhappy with the amount of country music on the show. Many detractors cite the fact that country musicians make up half of the coaching positions. Country legend Reba McEntire is back for her second season and country-pop duo Dan + Shay replaced Niall Horan at the beginning of the season.

However, some fans of The Voice aren’t just unhappy about country music artists taking up two—technically three—chairs. They’re also seeing more and more country artists audition for the show. The Voice has always been an all-genre competition. However, more and more country singers are taking the stage in hopes of getting a chance to compete for the grand prize.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t surprising. 2023 saw a massive boom in the popularity of country music. Artists like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll saw success on the country and all-genre charts. Some of the best-selling albums of the year came from country artists. As Wilson stated in her latest single, “Country’s cool again.”

The Voice Fans Aren’t All Country Music Fans

One viewer didn’t mince words when it came to their feelings about the country music on this season of The Voice. They even threw some shade at McEntire. “I need Reba gone so bad. She isn’t good for The Voice,” they tweeted. They elaborated on their opinion in a later tweet. “Reba just wants country people on her team and that’s not what this show is about,” they added.

Another viewer opined, “This show has turned into The Voice: Country.”

One fan replied to a tweet from the show with a question many are asking. “Is The Voice becoming a show for country music artists? That’s all that seems to audition lately,” they tweeted.

Another insinuated that they were going to stop watching The Voice due to all of the country music this year. “So The Voice this year is just country. Got it. Logs out,” they posted.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage