How to Stream ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Premiere Tonight Without Cable

The time has finally come. Season 25 of The Voice premieres tonight (February 26). The show will air live on NBC. However, there are options for those who want to stream The Voice tonight and for the rest of the season without cable.

The special two-hour season premiere of The Voice airs at 8/7c on NBC tonight. Those who miss the broadcast can catch it on Peackcock tomorrow (February 27). However, it will not air live on the streaming service. Luckily, a few streaming services will simulcast all episodes of the show.

How to Stream The Voice Season Premiere

DirecTV Stream allows those without cable to watch a wide variety of programming including NBC. FuboTV also allows subscribers to stream live NBC content including The Voice. Additionally, Sling TV’s Blue package allows subscribers to stream live content from a variety of networks. Fans of the show can also tune in on Hulu + Live TV.

Fans of the show who have cable but won’t be at home can stream The Voice on the NBC app or website. To do so, they’ll have to log in through their TV provider. The NBC live stream works with Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, DirecTV Now, Sling, and YouTube TV.

What’s New on The Voice?

The Voice is introducing some changes this season. For starters, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan won’t return as coaches. Instead, former coach Chance the Rapper will return. Additionally, country-pop duo Dan + Shay are taking their places as coaches for the first time this season. John Legend and Reba McEntire will return as coaches.

In the past, each coach picked a team of 14 hopefuls. This year, they’re trimming that down to 10 contestants. As a result, the competition will be fiercer from the beginning. McEntire discussed the change briefly in a video on the show’s social media. “You really have to be selective,” she said. “You really have to make sure that person is one you want on your team because the competition is really stiff,” she added.

