Fans Deem ‘The Voice’ “Unwatchable” Without Niall Horan, Sour on Dan + Shay

Season 25 of The Voice brought some new changes to keep things fresh. For instance, teams used to consist of 14 contestants. This season, coaches will only have ten hopefuls on their rosters. However, the biggest change is the addition of Dan + Shay, the first coaching duo in The Voice history. Fans are having mixed reactions to the country-pop duo, to say the least.

Fans of The Voice have multiple reasons for not liking the addition of Dan + Shay. Some fans aren’t happy that country artists make up half of the coaching panel. Other fans just don’t like the duo’s attitudes or personalities.

Sure, the audience of The Voice contains some vocal Dan + Shay fans. However, they might be outnumbered by the people who would rather see Niall Horan return in the duo’s place.

The Voice Fans Change the Channel on Dan + Shay

One Redditor is getting some attention after posting about Dan + Shay’s addition to The Voice in the show’s subreddit. In a lengthy post, they complained about the overabundance of what they called “Country Western” on the coaches’ panel. “This year that double team stunt makes the whole thing unwatchable for me,” they concluded.

Other fans of the show weighed in. However, most weren’t worried about having two country artists on the panel. Instead, they voiced their dislike for the duo in particular. “I’m not a fan of Dan + Shay personally,” one commenter wrote. “They’re too much. The show isn’t even funny anymore,” they added.

Another added, “I absolutely hate country music. Having the country duo instead of someone different from all the rest is what they should have done. I’m not watching this season.”

One commenter had a bone to pick with the original poster but still agreed. “Minor correction to your post,” they began. “Dan + Shay aren’t country. They’re a pop duo cosplaying as country singers. Also, there’s nothing Western about the over-produced pop slop they put out,” they added. “But you’re right, they do make the show hard to watch.”

Reddit wasn’t the only place that fans went to voice their opinions. “Who TF is Dan & Shay on The Voice,” one fan wanted to know.

Another fan tweeted, “Where did you send your comments for The Voice? I don’t like the duo (2 seats) and I miss Niall so much. Love Chance and John. Reba can represent country alone!! Dan & Shay, stick to singing!! I’m not watching this season!!”

