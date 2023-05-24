‘The Voice’ Segment Showcases Roast of Blake Shelton

After 23 seasons as a coach, Blake Shelton is leaving NBC’s The Voice. On the season finale of the show’s most recent season, a segment celebrated Shelton’s time as a judge on the singing competition series, but some of his fellow coaches from the show didn’t just give compliments.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the segment that has since been shared on Instagram, a roast of sorts was held for Shelton. Miley Cyrus, who was a coach on seasons 11 and 13 of The Voice, jokingly doubted the news of Shelton leaving The Voice, saying, “Is this like the Elton thing, where he’ll have his final season five times and I make six of these videos? Blake, are you pulling an Elton?”

Chance the Rapper, who has recently appeared on the show, said, “Wow, I cannot believe it’s your last season. Even though you mentioned it every day.” Camila Cabello then called Shelton, “my sweet abuelo [grandfather] Blake.”

Usher playfully ridiculed Shelton’s dance skills, saying, “We all know that you were an amazing coach. We obviously know you’re not an amazing dancer.” While many jokes were made at Shelton’s expense in the video, there was also praise thrown his way. Kelly Clarkson said, “23 seasons, that’s a lot of life you’ve given this show.” John Legend stated that he was “forever grateful that I got to be on The Voice with you. And I’m proud to call you my friend.”

Cyrus continued, saying it was “such an honor” to work with Shelton on The Voice, before quipping, “I’m totally lying. It was actually a nightmare.” Nick Jonas added, “I know deep down we’re really friends… at least I think we are.”

Toward the end of the humourous segment, Clarkson told Shelton that he was “the greatest coach to ever be on this show.”

Reba McEntire will replace Shelton for The 24th season of The Voice.

so much love from past Coaches to @blakeshelton 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6fMSrK8kOV — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC