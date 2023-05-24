Kane Brown and Bailey Zimmerman Featured on ‘Fast X’ Soundtrack

In the new action sequel Fast X, Kane Brown and Bailey Zimmerman appear on two different tracks made exclusively for the Fast & Furious franchise’s 10th film. The songs are titled “My City,” a collaboration between Brown and rappers G Herbo, and “Won’t Back Down,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Dermot Kennedy.

In the song, Brown sings the chorus, which consists of the lyrics, Take me back to the city that I call my city / Where everybody knows my name / Take me back to the people that I call my people / Yeah, I’m a long, long way from my city. G Herbo and 24kGoldn rap the song’s verses.

“Won’t Back Down” is also a rap song with some country spirit. In the chorus of “Won’t Back Down,” Zimmerman sings My world has fallen / I’m falling to my knees (oh, yeah) And now I feel my hands trembling (oh, lord) Ain’t no promise / I’ll breathe again / But I won’t back down / For my family you can ransom me / Had it hard it broke me to my knees / In a foreign / I’m driving furious.

Bailey is featured in the music video for “Won’t Back Down.” The video showcases Bailey in a white backward hat performing the song, intercut with images from Fast X.

The Fast X soundtrack features original songs by many popular artists, including “Datura” by Suicide Boys, “Furious” by BIA, and “Toretto” by J Balvin. The soundtrack is currently available to stream and to purchase on Amazon.

Fast X was rumored to be the last film in the Fast & Furious franchise, but star Vin Diesel recently revealed that the 11th and 12th films are planned. Fast X is currently the number 1 movie in America and has grossed over $72 million dollars. The official synopsis for Fast X reads, “Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.”

Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage