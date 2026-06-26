‘The Voice’ Shares First Look at New Coach Riley Green in His Spinning Red Chair

Fans are getting their first look at Riley Green in his new role. Ahead of the fall premiere of The Voice‘s 30th season, NBC shared the first video of the country star on set.

In the clip, Green was facing away from the camera as he sat in one of The Voice‘s famous chairs. As the music picked up, the chair spun around, showing off a clapping Green in the seat.

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It’s not just Green who starred in the video. Veteran coach Kelly Clarkson was the next to show off her chair-spinning skills. She was followed by first timer Queen Latifah, who had a look of awe on her face in the clip.

Last but not least was Adam Levine, the coach that won The Voice‘s most recent season with Alexia Jayy.

In addition to giving fans their first look at the season 30 coaches, the network used the post to announce that the highly-anticipated installment will premiere on Sept. 21.

What to Know Riley Green on The Voice

After NBC tapped Green to serve as a coach on The Voice, he told Country Countdown USA how he managed to land the gig.

“There were mentions that there was interest that I might be a possible candidate,” he revealed. “We were in L.A. and I did a show at the Grammy Museum. We did a Q&A before the show and we had a good rapport. That got me the job.”

Green noted that the Voice producers were looking for someone with a personality similar to that of Blake Shelton, who was an original coach on the show. He got to show off that aspect of himself during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I got to visit with him and teach him a duck call,” Green said.

When he was officially hired, Green found it helpful to watch Shelton on The Voice and fellow country singer Luke Bryan judge on American Idol. Doing so, Green said, showed him “how to go about” the job.

As for what he’s most looking forward about the job, Green said, “I’m excited about the coaching part of it.”

Photo by Larry McCormack/Disney via Getty Images