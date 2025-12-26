‘The Voice’ Star Beat Out Mariah Carey for Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist on Christmas Day

‘Tis the season of Mariah Carey. The six-time Grammy Award winner set the golden standard for holiday staples when she released “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994. While it took a quarter of a century for the song to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100, “All I Want for Christmas is You” now traditionally heralds the beginning of the Yuletide season with its annual resurgence on the charts. However, it would appear the queen’s grip is loosening on her Christmas crown, as jazz-pop crooner Michael Bublé overtook Carey’s Spotify streaming numbers this year.

Michael Bublé Has Overtaken the Queen of Christmas

PopCrave reports on X/Twitter that Michael Bublé was Spotify’s most-streamed artist on Christmas Day (Dec. 25.)

According to MarketWatch, Bublé has racked up 752 million streams for songs like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “White Christmas” throughout the month of December.

He eclipses Mariah Carey’s 692 million streams, with New York–based music consulting firm CAD Management’s IQ Research & Analytics Group estimating that Bublé will accrue a 9 percent lead on Carey by the end of the month.

According to one analysis by the British-based Dark Horse SEO agency, the Canadian crooner stands to earn $15.9 million in royalties from his Christmas streaming success.

“Outselling Mariah on Christmas Day is huge,” remarked one X/Twitter user.

The five-time Grammy winner released his seventh studio album, Christmas, in October 2011. With classics like “The Christmas Song” and “Silent Night” alongside originals such as “Cold December Night,” Christmas became Bublé’s third consecutive No. 1 album and the best-selling record of his career, selling more than 16 million copies worldwide as of January 2022. In fact, Christmas is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, period.

What Is Bublé’s Favorite Christmas Song?

Michael Bublé’s vocal prowess first became apparent when he was just 15, belting Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” in his family’s car. But what is The Voice champ’s favorite holiday classic to sing?

“I think ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas.’ I love ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas.’ What a beautiful, beautiful song,” he said during an appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast earlier this month. “I think it’s one of the most well-crafted songs ever. It’s so beautiful.”

