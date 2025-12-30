Mariah Carey Responds After “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Breaks Its Own Record

The Queen of Christmas reigns supreme! Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” recently extended its record for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, and the pop star couldn’t be more thrilled by the news.

Videos by American Songwriter

The holiday classic has now spent 22 weeks at the top of the chart, an extension of a record that the song itself previously spent. Two songs tie for the next most weeks at No. 1; Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” each led the chart for 19 weeks.

Per Rolling Stone, Carey celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, “22!!!! Truly grateful for this Christmas gift.”

Mariah Carey’s Record-Breaking Song

The Hot 100 record is far from the only one that Carey’s broken with the song. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” held for a record-extending 26th week atop the Streaming Songs chart. It also pushed 15-6 for a new high on Radio Songs and rose 5-3 on Digital Song Sales, Billboard reported.

Additionally, the latest chart means that Carey has notched No. 1 hits in 22 distinct years. That is more than double that of the next five artists—Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, and Madonna—each of whom count 10 years atop the charts.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is the longest-charting hit by a female artist, also managed to extend its record for the most weeks at No. 1 with 101 weeks. Rihanna is in second place with 60 weeks, while The Beatles come in third with 59.

Unsurprisingly, the song has also topped Billboard‘s Holiday 100 chart for a total of 71 weeks. The chart, which originated in 2011, has only run for 79 weeks overall.

More generally, festive songs ruled the top 24 of the latest Hot 100 chart. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” round out the Top 5.

Carey is set to continue feeling the holiday magic on New Year’s Eve. She will take the stage during ABC’s TV special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas