‘The Voice’ Finalist Unleashes Fiery Reba McEntire Cover in Response to Fans’ Demands

Jacquie Roar made waves on season 24 of The Voice with performances of Boston’s “More Than a Feeling” and Sia’s “Alive.” The 38-year-old wedding DJ from Oregon made it to finale night before ultimately finishing fourth. Roar hasn’t let the loss derail her career, however—quite the opposite. She has dropped two singles, “Learn About Love” and “Bad Habit.” Recently, Roar channeled coach Reba McEntire with a powerful cover of the Queen of Country’s latest single.

‘The Voice’s’ Jacquie Roar Unleashes Her Inner Reba

Reba took listeners by storm when she debuted her latest single, “I Can’t,” during the May 7 live episode of The Voice. On May 16, the 17-time ACM Awards host closed out this year’s ceremony with another explosive performance of the new song.

Roar formed a tight bond with the “Fancy” singer during her time on The Voice. The finalist (real name: Jacquie Butler) revealed that she and Reba were still in touch after the season wrapped. And on Wednesday (May 19), the “wild girl” did her Voice coach proud with a video of her performing “I Can’t.”

Standing in the middle of a field, Roar brings her signature smoky touch to the already intense track. Let go the anchor, let go the chain / Don’t reach for me and don’t call my name, she belts. Shake off the past and, baby, just swim for the shore.

Jacquie Roar Wants a Shot at the Big Red Chair

Next season’s coaching lineup will look very different on The Voice. Season 25 champ Reba McEntire is the only coach returning for back-to-back seasons. Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani, who set out season 25, is also making a coaching comeback. Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and GRAMMY-winning crooner Michael Bublé are joining The Voice as first-time coaches.

When The Voice announced its new coaching lineup May 13 on Instagram, season 24 winner Huntley responded, “Ok FOMO is kicking in.” Roar seconded that motion with her own comment: “I agree with [Huntley] tho. SERIOUS FOMO. Can I be a guest coach?!”

The season 24 finalist made it clear she wasn’t joking in later comments, suggesting she and Huntley could “double team some guest coaching.”

“We’ve been in their shoes and I know I needed encouragement and guidance during those 6 months,” she wrote. “Plus Huntley and [I] are like hilarious siblings.”

