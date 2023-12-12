‘The Voice’: Watch Lila Forde’s Show-Stopping Performance of Joni Mitchell’s “River”

Whether or not Lila Forde wins The Voice or not, it’s safe to say that she was born to sing. The contestant put on an emotional performance of “River” by Joni Mitchell for the coaches.

Forde pulled double duty, both singing and playing the piano. It’s an understated performance relying solely on Forde’s voice to be able to carry the show. Fortunately, Forde is more than game, delivering a softness to her lyrics that are tinged with emotion.

While “River” is technically a Christmas song, it’s not really a happy song at all. It was believed to be about a falling out Mitchell had with fellow artist Graham Nash. The two were romantically involved, but the pressures of fame among other things caused them to break up. The song is about the grief associated with a breakup.

Lila Forde Impressed the Coaches

Forde’s song impressed the coaches thanks to the emotional honesty she carried. The contestant made the song her own, her voice carrying the melancholic lyrics. In response to the song, Coach Reba McEntire had nothing but praise.

She said, “You got to feel so good after that performance. I feel for those people who said you didn’t have what it takes. Wow, I’m glad you didn’t listen to them because you are so good. You have the ability to touch my heart so deeply — all of our hearts. There are people who can sing, and then there are people who can sing with their hearts, and you do, Lila.”

McEntire is referencing something that came up when Forde and her Coach John Legend were rehearsing the song. Forde became emotional over the suggestions that Legend had for her song. She said in the past that certain mentors didn’t have confidence in her performance. As a result, she felt she wasn’t good enough to perform.

In response to her song, Legend had nothing but praise. He said, “Lila, oh my goodness. You stopped the show again. You made it your own show again, and it had so much wisdom and heart and integrity and musicality and beauty. It was stunning. I absolutely loved it.”

The soulful rendition of this Joni Mitchell classic by @lil_fody, though…😌 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/hjUb4xB72q — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 12, 2023

[Photo by NBC/The Voice]