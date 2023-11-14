Deejay Young Gives Ovation-Worthy Rendition of ‘Breakin’ My Heart’ on ‘The Voice’

Deejay Young has to feel a little bit heartbroken after giving a standing-ovation-worthy rendition of “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” by Mint Condition on The Voice. While Young got coach John Legend up out of his chair, it wasn’t enough to ultimately save him from going home.

Deejay Young Brings Out All the Stops

Legend put Young up in a three-way knockout round against Lila Ford and Stee. The Florida native was figuratively singing for his life and literally singing for his spot on the show. Young’s soulful voice combined well with the R&B tune.

The singer had a certain swagger to him, swinging his arms and breaking out the dance moves. Young wasn’t the only one dancing. Legend bobbed in his chair, and coach Reba McEntire was grinning from ear to ear. All this culminated with Young dropping to his knees and unleashing a powerful final note.

Unfortunately for Young, Ford was the clear favorite by Legend and the coaches. While the singer showed talent and showmanship, that wasn’t enough to beat out Ford. While the night featured plenty of saves and steals, Young wasn’t one of them.

Deejay Young’s Time on The Voice’

It’s hard to wonder if Young experienced any buyer’s regret. During his initial performance on the show, Young chose Legend as his coach over McEntire and other coaches.

“I respect and admire each of them in their own ways,” He told WFLA. “Reba is an icon that I never thought in my life I would have the opportunity to show my gift to, so it was an incredibly hard decision, but I had to go with John. I grew up singing in church, so I’m a songwriter, he’s a songwriter. I thought I made the right choice.”

While Young found his stride under Legend’s coaching, singing powerful renditions of songs like Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River,” it’s the end of the road for Young’s time on the show. However, the singer has found a legion of new fans.

“Dee Jay was our favorite singer! So shocked that he was not put through,” one person commented of his most recent performance on The Voice. “This performance was spectacular in every way!” Meanwhile, another commented, “He gave everything here! He’s a genuine soul singer, through and through.”

