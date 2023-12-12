Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch the Semi-Finals Results

There is a new episode of The Voice tonight (December 12). More specifically, tonight’s episode will reveal the results of last night’s Semi-Finals. The final nine contestants took the stage to prove they have what it takes to stay in the competition. Then, fans across the country voted for their favorites. Tonight, we’ll see who goes home.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice will air at 8/7c on NBC. Additionally, the show will stream on the NBC app. Those who don’t have cable can stream tonight’s episode on FuboTV, YouTube TV, and streaming services with access to live television. The Results Show will also be available to stream on Peacock tomorrow morning.

Last night, the final nine contestants competed in the Semi-Finals. Huntley, Nini Iris, and Mara Justine represented Team Niall. Jordan Rainer, Jacquie Roar, and Ruby Leigh represented Team Reba. Mac Royals and Lila Forde represented Team Legend. Bias was the only remaining member of Team Gwen at the beginning of the night.

[RELATED: LIVE: ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals — Reactions, Results, and Recap from the Taylor Swift-Themed Special]

Ruby Leigh performed first last night. She opened the show with “Country Roads” by John Denver. She used the song’s country-adjacent roots to suit her powerful voice. Additionally, it allowed her to inject plenty of the yodeling that fans have come to love.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’: 16-Year-Old Phenom Ruby Leigh Dazzles With Cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”]

Next, Mac Royals, Lila Forde, and Huntley teamed up to sing “Exile” by Taylor Swift. The trio’s voices came together for a killer rendition of the song.

Then, BIAS took the stage for Team Gwen. The young country singer took on “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. He had to bring his A-game to the Semi-Finals because he is the last remaining member of Team Gwen. Tonight, we’ll see if that broken road will take him to the next round.

Later, Jordan Rainer sang “Ol’ Red” to represent Team Reba. McEntire praised her performance saying that she did the song and the state of Oklahoma proud.

Next, Nini Iris teamed up with Jacquie Roar and Mara Justine to perform another Taylor Swift cover. The trio sang a great rendition of “Don’t Blame Me.”

Huntley took the stage to perform “Way Down We Go” by KALEO. Then, Ruby Leigh, BIAS, and Jordan Rainer presented another T-Swift cover. They sang “Mean.”

Mac Royals returned to the stage to perform “Love T.K.O.” by Teddy Pendergrass. Then, Lila Forde capped things off with “River” by Joni Mitchell.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images