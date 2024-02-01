Huntley’s Hat Steals the Show While ‘The Voice’ Winner Honors a Trio of Strong Women in His Life

Season 24 winner Huntley is beloved by “The Voice” faithfuls for a number of reasons: His powerful, gritty vocals. His wild blonde mane he wears in two long French braids as a tribute to his Viking bloodline. His humble, unassuming manner, which was on full display in a recent Instagram post that the singer dedicated to several strong women behind the scenes.

Huntley’s signature braids were visible in all three photos, nestled elegantly against his deep burgundy velvet top. Taking center stage, though, is the singer’s black wide-brimmed hat, custom-made for the Fredericksburg, Virginia singer by hometown vendor Southern Brim Hat Co.

In the caption, Huntley acknowledged Southern Brim Hat Co., along with wardrobe stylist Kash Howard and hair stylist Kristen Carter.

“I wanted to give a big shout out to these 3 strong women that I’ve grown to know who’ve helped me look so on point!!!” Huntley wrote. “I love watching how passionate they are and how hard [they] work for the end result.”

“Refreshing to see you give credit to those who work behind the scenes,😊👍🏻” one Instagram user wrote.

Another fan wrote, “I’m so happy for you !! and so thrilled you have [people] that work hard to see you kill it.”

The Hat Was the Star of the Show

Each photo featured a different angle of Huntley’s hat, which sported a skull etched into its crown. Fans couldn’t get enough in the comments section.

“They’ve done a great job!” one user commented. “That hat is 🔥🔥🔥”

Another fan chimed in: “Yooo the hat is dope 🔥 little skull up there. What kind is that?”

Huntley Still Riding High From ‘The Voice’

Before performing at the historic Pioneer Theater in Manteo, North Carolina, Huntley recently stopped to pay homage to local legend — and personal hero — Andy Griffith, who got his start doing stand-up there.

The singer-songwriter was met with a warm welcome, playing two sold-out shows at the legendary venue.

“Huntley sings with heart, with courage, and with his whole self out there,” raved local outlet The Coastland Times.

Image via @NBCTheVoice on Instagram