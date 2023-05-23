Live Tonight: Who’s Performing, Appearing (Dolly Parton) and How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Finale

Tonight marks the final episode of The Voice featuring Blake Shelton as a coach. To celebrate Shelton’s 23 seasons on the show, along with the crowning of the next winner of The Voice, the two-hour event will feature appearances by Dolly Parton, who previously served as a guest mentor in 2015, along with Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Adam Levine, who all served as coaches alongside Shelton over the years.

CeeLo Green, Maroon 5, Diplo and Lily Rose, and Toosii, are also set to perform during the finale. Maroon 5 is scheduled to debut their new single “Middle Ground,” and rapper Toosii will perform his 2023 hit “Favorite Song.” Green is also set to make a surprise performance, while Diplo and Rose will also perform their new single “Sad in the Summer.”

Shelton, along with coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, and Niall Horan are also scheduled to perform with their respective Top 5 artists. Team Blake’s NOIVAS and Grace West, D. Smooth with Team Kelly, Gina Miles from Team Niall, and Sorelle with Team Chance were voted into the Top 5 on May 15.

Season 24 of The Voice will return in the fall of 2023 with coaches Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Reba McEntire, who is taking over Shelton’s “country” spot.

“The country lane—I’m taking over for Blake, so I’m gonna represent country music,” said McEntire, who recently served as a mega mentor during season 23. “[He’s got] big boots. I don’t know what size those boots are, but they’re big, so I’m gonna really work hard to make him proud.”

McEntire added, “I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there. Gwen’s always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that.”

The two-hour finale of The Voice season 23 finale airs live on Tuesday, May 23 on NBC, from 9-11 p.m. EST. The episode will also be available on Wednesday (May 24) on the NBC streaming service Peacock.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame