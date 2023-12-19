Tina Turner Impersonator Is Hitting the Road With The Rolling Stones for Hackney Diamonds Tour 

When The Rolling Stones hit the road in 2024, they’ll be accompanied by backing singer Chanel Haynes, who joined the band’s touring lineup in 2022 after a stint portraying Tina Turner in the London stage production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

As reported by Rolling Stone in 2022, Haynes had been asked by The Rolling Stones to join them at a concert in June of that year in Milan, Italy, to take over for backing singer Sasha Allen, who had dropped off the band’s 60th-anniversary tour. Haynes wound up having to leave the Tina musical to take the Stones gig.

“She ended up losing her job on the production because she didn’t want to miss out on the huge opportunity of singing live with The Stones,” a source told U.K. newspaper The Sun. “Chanel has now been booked as one of their backing singers [again] and will be going out on tour with them across America in the spring.”

The source added, “It means the world to her and the band were just pleased they could help her out.”

Haynes Takes to Social Media

Haynes confirmed the news herself on her Instagram page by posting an image of the band’s 2024 tour schedule today, December 19. A few days ago, Haynes also posted a video clip from The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album-release gig in New York City this past October, showing her onstage and backstage with the band.

She added in a message that she contributed to the album, noting, “BUY THE ALBUM TODAY! OMG ! 1st because it’s THE ROLLING STONES…2nd Because I’m on it!”

Haynes was hired by The Rolling Stones because they were looking for a powerhouse vocalist to sing “Gimme Shelter” live with Mick Jagger. According to Rolling Stone, Haynes had a friend close to someone in the Rolling Stones camp who sent a video of her performing as Turner. The band apparently was impressed and reached out to her when Allen left the 2022 tour.

The Rolling Stones, of course, had a close relationship with Turner, who toured with the band as their opening act multiple times.

Haynes told Rolling Stone in 2022 that she was proud that won the role of Turner in the Tina musical, particularly because Turner herself helped choose the cast.

“Her blessing was such a gift to me,” Haynes said. “Every performance I did, it was gratitude to her. It was honoring her since she chose me.”

Even though Haynes is no longer involved in the production, she posted a recent photo shoot on her Instagram page in which she was captured wearing a famous dress that previously was worn by Turner. She also performed at a special event in Cologne, Germany, last month celebrating what would’ve been Turner’s 84th birthday. Turner died this past May after a long illness.

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour in support of Hackney Diamonds kicks off April 28 in Houston and is mapped out through July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

